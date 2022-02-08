Suppose you are scrolling social media and discover a startling post: a sexually explicit image of you.
You’re certain who posted it: your former spouse or partner.
What can you do about it?
Legally, nothing.
It’s called “revenge porn,” and Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn’t have laws against posting images on the internet with the intent to harass or embarrass others. The other is South Carolina.
Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing to change that during his final months in office as part of a proposal that seeks to strengthen the state’s domestic violence laws.
The legislation, filed last month, would create a felony offense for individuals charged with distributing a sexually explicit image “for purposes of revenge or embarrassment” and give judges the authority to ensure those images are destroyed.
Violators could face up to five years in prison and fines of $10,000.
Baker urged legislators to approve the measure during his final State of the Commonwealth address.
“Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn’t treat this as a crime,” Baker said. “Forty-eight other states treat this as a crime. Because it is a crime.”
Baker’s proposal, currently pending before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, would also ease criminal sanctions for minors caught exchanging illicit materials to one another.
Under current state laws, they would now be subject to felony charges of distributing or possession of child pornography.
The proposal is part of a package of public safety bills that seeks to close loopholes in protections for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and assault and battery and toughen rules aimed at keeping “dangerous” suspects locked up while awaiting trial.
Baker has filed similar bills in the past that haven’t gained much traction but said the time to do something is “long past” and urged lawmakers to approve it.
The push to toughen laws comes as data shows domestic violence incidents have risen in recent years, a trend exacerbated by the pandemic. There were 15 domestic violence-related homicides in Massachusetts last year, according to a new report by state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, up from 10 cases in 2020.
In addition, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also increased in 2021.
Charges filed against perpetrators of domestic violence, such as violating a restraining order or assaulting a family member, also rose last year, according to data from the state Trial Court.
Baker was moved by the stories domestic violence victims told during a recent forum, including a woman whose ex-partner had posted dozens of lewd pictures of her.
“A lifetime of relationships, a small business she owned, a basic sense of privacy we all take for granted, were shattered by one man’s despicable actions,” he said. “These women had the courage to come forward and publicly tell their stories. They deserve to be heard.”
We believe they do too. We urge local lawmakers in joining the Legislature in approving Baker’s proposal.
Forty-eight other states can’t be wrong.