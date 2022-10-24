Imagine your life without a car.
You have the money to buy a vehicle. You have the skills to drive.
You simply cannot get a license.
That’s the dilemma facing about 200,000 undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts.
A bill allowing these often-struggling individuals escaping violent crime and oppressive governments in their native lands was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature. Lawmakers then overrode a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker.
A Republican-led effort has put a referendum seeking to overturn the Legislature’s decision on the ballot for the election that ends Nov. 8.
We hope the law stays intact and urge you to vote “Yes” on Question 4.
For years, there were legitimate concerns about the measure. In particular, Baker objected to “giving licenses to people who are undocumented (because) there’s no documentation to back up the fact that they are who they say they are.”
The revised measure addressed those concerns. The bill would require individuals to provide documentation to obtain a license including proof of their identity, residency in the state and date of birth. The new rules would apply to those who do not have proof they are in the country legally, including those not eligible for a Social Security number. Those seeking a license must present at least two documents. The first must be either a valid unexpired foreign passport or a valid unexpired consular identification.
A second kind of identification could include an unexpired driver’s license from any U.S. state or territory, a birth certificate, a valid unexpired foreign national identification card or foreign driver’s license, or a marriage certificate issued in Massachusetts. At least one document must contain a photograph.
There were also questions about the ability of Registry of Motor Vehicles employees to scrutinize these documents. But Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees Massachusetts elections, says his office and the Registry have worked through those concerns.
These stringent conditions have earned support for the bill from several groups, most notably law enforcement. Among those backing the new measure are the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association and Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath, the incoming president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
Police say roads will be safer by the simple fact that these immigrants have passed a driver’s test. More importantly, it will make immigrants far less likely to drive without insurance or flee the scene of an accident. In fact, studies in some of the 17 states where this measure is already in place show that hit-and-run accidents have declined since the law was enacted.
We don’t buy the argument that the bill would be rewarding the immigrants for their status. All it does it make sure that anyone behind the wheel is qualified to drive and can be identified if pulled over or in an accident. Depriving undocumented immigrants of the opportunity to get a driver’s license helps no one. More importantly, it harms public safety and employers desperately in need of workers.
A “Yes” vote on Question 4 will make Massachusetts safer and our businesses more productive.