Charlie Baker has imposed a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate for tens of thousands of state government executive branch workers.
The governor is also requiring that employees in long-term health care facilities, such as assisted living and nursing homes, be inoculated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And just last week Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley mandated that masks be worn in all Massachusetts public schools until at least Oct. 1.
Baker, however, is leaving it up to local school committees to decide on vaccine mandates for school employees.
This should be an easy call.
We urge local school committees to work quickly with their unions to make sure that of staffs have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
There is precedent for this.
Oregon and Washington have ordered teachers in their states to get the vaccine or face discipline, including termination. A number of other states -- including California, Connecticut, New Mexico, New Jersey and Hawaii -- will force teachers to decide between the vaccine and regular testing.
And there are plenty of reasons to get the shots.
Numbers are surging in the Bay State to more than 1,500 a day, up sharply from May when only about 50 people a day were testing positive. The delta variant has proven to be a challenging foe, especially in the unvaccinated population. And the Attleboro area is in parts of two counties considered high risk for transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Teachers are indoors and in close contact for hours at a time with children. Because the vaccines are not approved for children under 12, all elementary students and many middle schoolers have not received their shots and are more susceptible to spreading the virus. Minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is critical, not just for health concerns but to avoid another school year in which students are taught remotely or in a hybrid model.
Fortunately, the state’s largest teacher’s union, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, has come out in support of vaccine requirements for their members. The MTA also supports requiring shots for all eligible students.
The MTA is also insisting that vaccine requirements “be dealt with in local collective bargaining agreements.” That seems only fair.
We urge local school committees to act now, before the current surge grows worse, to strike a deal with their unions to require vaccinations for all employees, except those with a medical or religious exemption.
This may be one of the easiest decisions both sides will ever make.
