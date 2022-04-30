The power of the dog is more than an Oscar-nominated movie.
Dogs calm and comfort people. They sense when there is trouble. They want to help.
That’s not just an opinion. There’s research to back it up.
In fact, a 2018 study, led by psychology and brain science researcher Emily Sanford, found that dogs who detect their owner’s emotional distress will rush to do something about it.
The researchers recruited 34 dogs and owners of different breeds and abilities and then separated them. The owners were put behind a clear door that was held shut with magnets and were asked to hum “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” or cry and yell for help.
Dogs didn’t open the door more often when their owners cried, but those who did open it did so faster than when their owner hummed.
“Every dog owner has a story about coming home from a long day, sitting down for a cry and the dog’s right there, licking their face. In a way, this is the science behind that,” Sanford said in a statement. “Dogs have been by the side of humans for tens of thousands of years and they’ve learned to read our social cues. ... Dog owners can tell that their dogs sense their feelings. Our findings reinforce that idea, and show that, like Lassie, dogs who know their people are in trouble might spring into action.”
As any dog owner can attest, dogs have a huge capacity for caring.
Training can harness that natural empathy and turn it into service for people who need assistance — or just a furry neck to hug.
We see that in today’s front-page story by veteran police and court reporter David Linton.
Beginning next week, an assistance dog named Chief will work with forensic child abuse examiner Samantha Dias from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office to provide comfort to physically and sexually abused children. It’s a first for Massachusetts but part of a growing trend across America.
Chief has already had some success in meeting children informally. In one instance, a sexually abused girl was very upset until Chief interacted with her.
“She settled down and was able to provide information to the forensic investigator,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “His presence had a calming effect. That’s really the key. To give them a sense of security and comfort.”
We salute Quinn for initiating the program and securing the funding through money forfeited by drug dealers. And we thank Dias, who will not only work with Chief but will be caring for the 2-year-old Labrador retriever.
They recognize the power of the dog and are putting it to use among some of the victimized members of society.