Mansfield should reject the current campaign to stop fluoridation of the town’s water supply.
But the town shouldn’t listen to us. They should take advice from respected health organizations. For example:
American Dental Association: “Studies conducted throughout the past 65 years have consistently shown that fluoridation of community water supplies is safe and effective in preventing dental decay in both children and adults. Simply by drinking water, children and adults can benefit from fluoridation’s cavity protection whether they are at home, work or school.”
American Dental Education Association: “ADEA supports and encourages fluoridation of community water supplies and the use of topical fluoride. Community water fluoridation is safe, practical, and the most cost-effective measure for the prevention of (cavities).”
British Dental Health Foundation: “Fluoride was added to the Birmingham supply in 1964 and the difference in dental health compared to the neighboring population in non-fluoridated Sandwell was stark. When Sandwell’s water was fluoridated in 1987 it transformed levels of oral health, putting a poor borough amongst the top ten areas for dental health in the country.”
National Dental Association: “As a result of water fluoridation half of all children ages 5 to 17 have never had a cavity in their permanent teeth. ... Water fluoridation would save over $1.5 billion per year.”
It’s not surprising, though, that in this era of conspiracy theories and social media misinformation there is more debunking of fluoridation, despite its success over the past 75-plus years. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls fluoridation one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.
Fluoridation is especially important for children, the CDC says.
“School children in communities with water fluoridation have, on average, two fewer decayed teeth than children in communities that do not fluoridate,” the agency says. “That’s important because oral health affects every aspect of our lives — diet, sleep, mental health, social connections, school, and work. Untreated tooth decay can cause pain, school or work absences, and difficulty concentrating, as well as affect the appearance of your mouth and teeth — all of which impact one’s quality of life and ability to succeed.”
The bid to remove fluoride from Mansfield’s public water was going to be made at Monday’s town meeting as the result of a petition by resident Thomas Yeransian. He cites recent studies raising health concerns about the impact of fluoridation, that the town purchases its fluoride from China and that residents should have a choice on the matter.
Yeransian’s petition was withdrawn due to quorum issues, but he vows to try again later this year.
State law makes it clear, however, that once a town’s board of health approves fluoridation, it can only be overturned with a petition signed by 10 percent of the town’s electorate and voter approval at a municipal election.
The law is constructed to avoid having such an important question decided at a town meeting, where attendance is often very light and subject to the whims of special interest groups.
The Mansfield Board of Health says fluoridation is successful and should continue. A large turnout of local dental professionals also turned out at a recent meeting in support of fluoridation.
That says a lot in our opinion.
Even if Mansfield doesn’t want to take advice from national experts, perhaps the town’s residents should listen to the people around the corner who care for their teeth.
After all, those dental professionals have a stake in bringing a smile to their patients’ faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.