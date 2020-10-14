Attleboro area voters have an easy decision in choosing a U.S. senator.
Edward Markey should be returned to Washington for six more years.
For decades as a congressman and in recent years as Massachusetts’ junior senator, Markey has been a leader in causes that don’t grab the public’s attention but make the lives of everyday Americans better.
This goes back all the way to the 1980s when he co-authored legislation, signed by President Ronald Reagan, to make household appliances more energy-efficient, saving Americans billions on electric bills and sparing communities and the planet the toxic, heat-trapping emissions from hundreds of coal-fired power plants.
Think of how life would be different if Markey had not championed consumer access to wireless spectrum technologies.
Paying your bills, getting directions or checking Facebook would be far more difficult if not for that effort.
And Markey has been a national leader on climate change long before it became the leading cause of progressives.
More recently, he has worked hard to provide relief for Americans overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, especially for the millions who have lost jobs, businesses and health insurance.
He has advocated business relief targeted at enterprises owned by women and people of color, temporary assistance for gig workers and greater oversight of corporate bailout funding.
Yes, Markey is 74, has served since 1976 and spends most of his time in Washington and not in his hometown of Malden, but Massachusetts now needs an experienced hand on Capitol Hill. When the nation is dealing with a global pandemic, a faltering economy and racial unrest, this is no time for on-the-job training.
Voters’ other choice, Republican Kevin O’Connor, is not the senator Bay Staters need in Washington.
A 58-year-old lawyer, business owner and father of four from Dover, O’Connor said he’s pushing a “common-sense approach” to government.
What makes little sense to us, however, is his view on President Donald Trump. O’Connor says he supports the president, to a degree.
“I think the president has done some things well; he’s done some things in a manner that I would do differently,” he told one reporter.
Sorry, that doesn’t cut it.
Does he support the impeached president who sought help from another nation to aid his own political cause?
Does he support the president who has repeatedly cast doubt over the upcoming election with baseless accusations of voter fraud?
Does he support the president who deliberately downplayed the global pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans in less than seven months and which shows no signs of abating?
If Trump is re-elected, the last thing Massachusetts or this nation needs is another rubberstamp Republican to blindly bow to the president’s wishes, as the Senate did in the impeachment trial and are poised to do with the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice.
Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have pushed aside the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches so key to our democracy by simply saying “yes” to every Trump demand. The Founding Fathers would be aghast.
And if Joe Biden is elected, another Senate Republican would only lead to the obstructionism and gridlock that marked the administration of Barack Obama.
Few would argue that 2020 has been an awful year, but this election could mark a turning point.
We urge local voters to cast a ballot for Edward Markey as one small step to help America get back on its feet beginning in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.