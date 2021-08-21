A few months ago, the Attleboro Arts Museum put on an unusual exhibit.
Rather than the works of students or local artists, it displayed a collection of posters from the World War II era, carefully preserved by the London family from the days when the museum’s Park Street location was the home of London’s Department Store and the posters would have enjoined customers to support the war effort.
One urged people to grow their own veggies. Another explained how to avoid wasting vital materials on the job. And one showed a grieving mother and child with the message that someone had let vital defense information leak.
Government propaganda? Yes, but in the cause of defeating a ruthless enemy bent on the destruction of our way of life.
By all accounts, most Americans in those years willingly supported these efforts on the home front, even if it meant some hardship or even a temporary restriction on cherished freedoms, in the interest of working for the common good.
Now we are being asked, not to “Dig for Victory!” or save rubber or follow rationing rules for food or fuel, but to wear masks to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly virus in our workplaces and particularly in our schools.
The response in our modern era would shame our forebears from The Greatest Generation.
A comment on one recent news story ran something like this: “We were told if we got vaccinated, we wouldn’t have to wear masks anymore. What gives?” This is not the attitude of a grown up. This is the response of a toddler. “You said if I ate my green beans I could stay up and watch TV. Now I gotta have a bath, too? No fair!”
Well, the coronavirus doesn’t care about your feelings. A mutation that has made it more virulent has changed the calculations, particularly in the case of school children who will be heading back to in-person classrooms in the next couple of weeks.
Medical authorities, teacher unions and, according to a recent poll, some 81% of the state’s registered voters favor mandatory masking rules in the state’s schools.
We agree with Gov. Charlie Baker, Education Commissioner Jeffry Riley and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education change of course — however belated, to require masking in all the commonwealth’s schools but especially in the lower grades where students are too young to be vaccinated.
In today’s Weekend Edition story, Professor Melissa Winchell of Bridgewater State University tells Sun Chronicle reporter Tom Reilly that the current patchwork of regulations is ineffective.
It is only adding to the stress of the pandemic for parents and students.
She points out that in many countries, mask wearing during high risk seasons for illness is second nature with no evident loss of freedom or mobility.
And it is a proven and effective way of slowing transmission of the virus, along with vaccinations and social distancing.
If we don’t embrace this opportunity to stem the return of the pandemic, what will future museum exhibits say about us?
