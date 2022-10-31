One thing is certain about the race for governor of Massachusetts: Voters have a clear choice.
Democrat Maura Healey is unabashedly liberal. Republican Geoff Diehl leaves no doubt he is a right-wing conservative.
Healey, the state’s two-term attorney general, has a strong track record of fighting for consumers and against Donald Trump. The main political contribution by Diehl, a former state representative, has been as a loud critic of the opposition party.
As attorney general, Healey has filed dozens of lawsuits against the administration of former president Donald Trump. Diehl is a fervent supporter of the former president.
Yes, there’s a clear choice, and we strongly endorse Maura Healey to be the next governor of Massachusetts.
When it comes to Trump and the 2020 election, Diehl’s message has shifted. After the election, he said President Joe Biden had won. When he was seeking Trump supporters in the Republican gubernatorial primary this year, he repeated Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. Now, seeking a wider audience, he says Biden won.
Diehl is a fierce opponent of abortion rights and takes a tough-on-immigrants stand, positions strongly opposed by a large majority of Massachusetts voters. He paints an “education freedom” agenda to parents when it’s really an attempt to rid schools of LGBTQ issues and critical race theory.
We can’t help but think that any attempt by a Diehl administration to push this agenda on an overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature will fail miserably. Diehl — unlike the outgoing incumbent, moderate Republican Charlie Baker — would be virtually powerless on Beacon Hill.
A Healey victory though, is not without some concerns. For instance, a realistic approach must be taken to climate change, balancing the need to remove fossil fuels from energy production with the cost to consumers and businesses as such changes are implemented.
On the campaign trail, she has praised Baker’s pragmatism and says her administration will take his approach to governing. We hope that talk translates to action and is not an attempt to sway moderate voters.
As attorney general, though, there’s little doubt Healey has made the needs of the people of Massachusetts her priority.
She was a thorn in the side of the Trump administration, suing nearly 100 times. Her court fights included Trump’s travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countries, family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, a push to let some employers deny health insurance coverage for contraception, a bid to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census and multiple attempts to weaken the Affordable Care Act, student loans protections and regulation of environmentally damaging emissions by power plants and motor vehicles.
On the consumer front, she’s taken on several high-profile opponents, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, the National Rifle Association, e-cigarette manufacturer Juul, rideshare giants Uber and Lyft and tech titans Google and Facebook.
Her victories resulted in significant financial gains for Massachusetts, including nearly $300 million recovered for MassHealth.
We are also concerned about her apparent unwillingness to crack down on wrongdoing in politics and government, witnessed locally by her office’s lax oversight of the state’s Open Meeting Law. Consider this: In eight years as attorney general, Healey has yet to prosecute an elected official.
Still, Healey has clearly demonstrated leadership and a willingness to stand up and fight for the people of Massachusetts.
We believe Maura Healey should be our next governor and hope you cast your vote for her.