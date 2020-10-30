Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was apparently able to do what few others can achieve when faced with a road rage incident: Stay calm and avoid a confrontation.
Heroux’s scary Sunday night encounter with a hyper-aggressive driver, told to The Sun Chronicle’s Craig Borges, started when a driver pulled right behind him on Interstate 95 near the Interstate 495 interchange in Foxboro and continued for several miles until the Exit 5 ramp at the Attleboro-North Attleboro line. There, the driver tried to block him, but Heroux drove up on the curbing and over the grass that lines the exit ramp to get around him.
“It was crazy,” the mayor said.
Although Heroux has the equivalent of two black belts in martial arts, he said he was trying to do whatever he could to avoid a physical confrontation.
“… the first rule of a good martial arts fighter is if you can run away, run away,” he told Borges. “Fighting is, and always should be, the last resort.”
Let’s be honest: When faced with a road rage situation, most of us get angry and far too many of us take some aggressive action.
According to a survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the past year.
Here are some of the other results from the survey:
Approximately eight million U.S. drivers engaged in extreme examples of road rage, including purposefully ramming another vehicle or getting out of the car to confront another driver.
About 104 million drivers, or 51 percent of those who take the road daily, purposely tailgated another car.
Ninety-five million drivers yelled at another driver, 91 million honked to show annoyance or anger while 67 million made an angry gesture.
Nearly 2 in 3 drivers believe that aggressive driving is a bigger problem today than three years ago, while 9 out of 10 believe aggressive drivers are a serious threat to their personal safety.
Male and younger drivers ages 19-39 were significantly more likely to engage in aggressive behaviors. For example, male drivers were more than three times as likely as female drivers to have gotten out of a vehicle to confront another driver or rammed another vehicle on purpose.
Drivers living in the Northeast were significantly more likely to yell, honk or gesture angrily than people living in other parts of the country. For example, drivers in the Northeast were nearly 30 percent more likely to have made an angry gesture than drivers in other parts of the country.
Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research, says it’s perfectly normal to feel anger behind the wheel but it’s important not to let emotions lead to destructive choices.
“Don’t risk escalating a frustrating situation because you never know what the other driver might do,” he said. “Maintain a cool head, and focus on reaching your destination safely.”
AAA offers these tips to help prevent road rage:
Don’t offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
Be tolerant and forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.
Do not respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 9-1-1 if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.