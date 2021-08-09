Mayor Paul Heroux is to be commended for his proactive move to assist Attleboro residents struggling to pay their rent due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Heroux is setting aside up to $500,000 of the $9.5 million the city received from the federal government to recover from the pandemic. His administration is working with local non-profit organizations to come up with a plan to deliver assistance to qualified tenants.
The need is there, and the timeline is short. There are more than 30,000 people in Massachusetts at risk of eviction, mostly in cities between the size of Attleboro and Boston.
A federal ban on evictions, first imposed when the pandemic shut down the country in March 2020, was technically lifted as of July 31. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the ban until Oct. 3 in counties with substantial and high risks of COVID-19 transmission. Bristol County, which includes Attleboro, is in the high-risk category.
That gives the city less than two months to choose a non-profit that can quickly identify and distribute aid to those who need it.
Heroux’s decision to set aside money, though, is a key step in assuring tenants that help is on the way.
“I don’t want anybody in Attleboro to feel like they’re going to be homeless when something could have been done,” he said.
It’s important for tenants to know they have the following rights under Massachusetts housing laws:
They cannot be evicted with a rental assistance application pending.
They cannot be evicted without a court order.
Their landlord cannot move their belongings, change their locks or shut off their utilities.
Tenants in need of assistance should act quickly.
We encourage them to visit https://www.mass.gov/topics/renterstenants. Or they can simply dial 2-1-1.
Those tenants should be thankful to Mayor Heroux for getting the ball rolling on this issue.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused enough heartache and disruption over the last 17 months.
No one should be left homeless because of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.