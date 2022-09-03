As we head into Labor Day, give a thought to those who will be working this long weekend.
City and town halls may be closed, but throughout the area crews will be on duty and on call at sewer and water plants, highway departments and, of course, police and fire stations, too.
Public sector jobs don’t always get the respect they deserve from the very people they serve. That’s a sad commentary on how we have come to view government and the people who work for it.
The well-worn cliche is that government is the problem. In fact, on the local level in particular, it’s often the solution.
Roads need to maintained, clean water has to be kept flowing through working infrastructure and thoughtful, experienced people need to plan for the future of our communities.
As today’s front page story by staff writer Tom Reilly illustrates, a lack of interest in public service is having an impact in hiring and keeping the workers who keep communities running.
Local municipalities are facing challenges in hiring and retaining skilled and unskilled workers. In some ways it parallels the trouble many private companies are having with a tight labor market.
But the public sector faces challenges unique to its situation. As one authority notes in today’s story, cities and towns can’t be as “nimble” as private companies are when it comes to hiring and firing. Municipal budgets are fixed by law, making it difficult to offer the perks and bonuses a private company might.
Another cliche endemic to any discussion of private vs. public sector is that “Government should be run like a business.” Government should indeed strive for efficiency, but its mandate is very different when it comes to providing services.
If a sector of a private company isn’t profitable, prudent management shuts it down. A government can’t say, “You know, we’re not getting much revenue from Elm Street. Let’s not send the fire department down there anymore.”
Public service is just that, a service we combine with our fellow citizens to provide as part of a social contract. It’s a worthwhile endeavor and an honorable calling.
Keeping the roads plowed, our drinking water clean, our communities well-managed for the benefit of all are careers with rewards beyond just a weekly paycheck (although the people who perform those vital tasks deserve compensation commensurate with their worth.)
Those jobs can and should provide a level of satisfaction that comes from serving fellow citizens today and those yet unborn. Those looking for a career that fits that description should look to their own city and town halls.
Happy Labor Day.