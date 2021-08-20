The census numbers released recently confirms what are our eyes have been telling us: The Attleboro area is much more diverse than it was just 10 years ago.
And that’s a good thing.
Population in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area shot past 200,000 for the first time, an increase of 7.28%, according to the nation’s decennial head count.
The figures show that Attleboro’s population grew by nearly 3,000 to 46,461 while North Attleboro for the first time is home to more than 30,000 people, an increase of 7.4%. Plainville grew at the fastest rate, adding nearly 1,700 residents, a leap of 20.3%.
But it was the increase in diversity that was most striking.
The Black population increased by 79%, bumping up to 6,970 from 3,889 a decade ago, the area’s largest increase ever. Even more people identify as “multiracial” as that census category increased by 208%, jumping from 2,367 in 2010 to 7,303 in 2020 in the area.
Those identifying as Latino increased by 3,629, or 59%, to 9,755 from 6,126. And those identifying themselves as Asian increased by 51%, jumping to 8,234 from 5,461.
Meanwhile, the white population declined by 0.8%, falling by 1,446 to 167,031 from 168,477.
While the area is still predominantly white — 83.2% or nearly 7 out of every 8 of residents of the local population is white, according to the census — the broader spectrum of race and culture is sure to make an impact on the region.
Businesses, for instance, have recently sought increased diversity, especially in positions of leadership.
Research shows that diverse work groups produce more cognitive processing and more exchange of information.
Diversity brings in new ideas and experiences, helping colleagues learn from each other.
Bringing in different ideas and perspectives leads to better problem-solving. Working in diverse teams opens dialogue and promotes creativity, studies show.
The value of diversity is true for our culture, too.
When we meet and live and work with people who are different, we are more likely to be exposed to new ideas and new ways of thinking. Mixing with people of different backgrounds and life experiences deepens our understanding of and appreciation for other backgrounds.
Over the years, the Attleboro area has embraced different cultures who have made their homes here. Look at what the French-Canadian, Portuguese and, in recent years, Latino and Asian communities have brought to the area in terms of culture and arts, food and festivals.
Simply put, this corner of Southeastern Massachusetts would not be the same without the mix of citizenry we now enjoy.
We welcome these new faces and we’re confident they will further add to the area’s quilt of diversity.
