Remote municipal government meetings became a necessary evil when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
We have argued that local officials who comprise the select boards, city councils, school committees and various other government bodies should meet in person, in a public setting.
Government work is the people’s business and should be conducted in public.
However, we support a bill filed by Gov. Charlie Baker that would extend certain emergency measures currently in place by executive order that are set to expire on June 15, including the requirement that municipal government meetings be held in person.
Instead, the change to the open meeting law allowing remote meetings would continue until Sept. 1.
Why? It turns out, something good may have come out of the pandemic.
Not only did public officials meet by Zoom or some other conferencing app, but the public was allowed to engage with their local leaders that way, something that never happened in the past. While there were no doubt many communication interruptions, participating in your local government from your kitchen table offers more opportunities for the public to have a voice in their community.
And that’s a good thing.
Municipal leaders believe they will be able to permanently provide the public with greater access to the goings on in town hall by adapting some of the practices learned during the past 14 months.
Right now, however, there are no rules.
The governor’s legislation gives state and local leaders 2½ months to come up with those rules and amend the state’s open meeting law to provide citizens with remote access to government meetings.
“There are many innovations and operational improvements that we want to keep in place, and this bill would give municipal and state leaders adequate time to enact permanent provisions,” said Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which lobbies for the state’s 351 cities and towns.
We still believe that, beginning Sept. 1, city and town officials should meet in person. It had to be especially galling for school employees to be told to return to their classrooms by school committees meeting remotely.
Most of us have had to deal with Zoom meetings for over a year and know that they are a weak substitute for the real thing. A quorum should still be required for boards, and remote participation by a board member should only be allowed due to illness or business travel.
But giving more citizens the ability to engage with their government is a big plus.
For most of us, it’s far easier accessing the meeting on our laptop than arranging for day care and traveling to town hall.
We look forward to new open meeting rules that will increase citizen participation. And we are glad to see that there is at least one aspect of life that may be improved by this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.