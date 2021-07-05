In the early part of the 20th century, automobiles began traversing what used to be cart paths all across America, including the Attleboro area.
In North Attleboro during the Roaring Twenties, traffic began to clog downtown streets to the point that shoppers stayed away, angering merchants.
The solution came a decade later when a WPA crew filled the swamp just east of the downtown and built a four-lane highway from Elmwood Street to Hoppin Hill Avenue.
The highway’s formal name is East Washington Street, part of Route 1 that runs from Maine to Florida.
Back then, North Attleboro residents called that stretch of the highway “the bypass.”
Although the swamp may have been filled, the water that rushed into it has to go somewhere.
It’s not surprising then that 21 East, the recently completed $16 million apartment and retail complex that sits on the edge of what used to be the swamp, would have an impact on drainage in the area.
Neighbors say the project has flooded their homes, and they have asked the town to stop tenants from moving in.
The town’s planning board last week gave the developers, Jones Street Residential, conditional approval to open two of the three buildings.
The developers have 60 days to address issues concerning drainage, plantings and a hydrological survey.
The project had originally drawn praise because it would replace the decrepit, abandoned former L.G. Balfour Co. factory with housing and stores that would inject new life into downtown North Attleboro.
The controversy over 21 East’s opening throws a spotlight on the importance of little-known municipal government officials and their oversight of development, not just in North Attleboro but in every community.
It often falls to unpaid volunteers on planning boards and conservation commissions to set the parameters on projects large and small.
These volunteers spend hours reviewing complex issues such as drainage and traffic before setting conditions for construction.
It’s a difficult balancing act between providing economic growth and protecting neighbors and the community in general.
This is especially true in the case of 21 East.
The project appeared to be a huge win-win for North Attleboro, ridding the town of its worst eyesore while bringing more people to downtown stores and restaurants.
We’re glad to see that the planning board has given the developers conditional approval to open 21 East.
Leaving nearly 200 apartments vacant would help no one.
But we’re also glad to see the planning board appears ready to hold the developers feet to the fire.
Neighbors rightfully do not want their property damaged in the name of economic growth.
We believe this project can still be a win-win for North Attleboro.
But a lot rests on some little-known municipal government officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.