Warning to local students: More tests are coming to your school.
In this case, that’s a good thing.
Massachusetts will soon start to offer rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to schools for students, teachers and staff as part of the state’s evolving approach to the ongoing pandemic, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
Beginning this week, schools can decide whether to opt into the program, which Gov. Charlie Baker described as “an extra layer of coverage” available to districts on top of the state’s pooled testing initiative.
Local school superintendents have already signaled their interest in participating in the program.
We also believe that’s a good thing.
As Baker told reporters, “The current state of the pandemic requires that we adapt our efforts to meet the times,” and this program reflects that.
Under the new option, students and teachers take home the rapid antigen tests and test themselves once a week. Individuals who test positive will be required to report the results to schools.
The program is a switch from the current “Test and Stay” model in which close contacts of infected persons receive daily tests for several days following exposure and are allowed to remain in classrooms so long as they test negative.
Although the state says “Test and Stay” has been highly effective — saving nearly half a million school days that would have been lost to quarantining — it is time to pivot to a new strategy. Only about 1% of the tests under that program were positive, but they took significant time and resources to conduct, a point reiterated by Attleboro area school nurses.
Under the new program, school nurses will have more time to spend identifying symptomatic individuals and focusing their efforts on other aspects of COVID-19 management. It will also enable more tests to be conducted than under the “Test and Stay” program.
The program is entirely voluntary. Parents will be required to sign permission slips if they want their children to bring home tests.
Kits, each containing two tests, will be shipped to participating school districts to distribute to students and staff every two weeks.
Test kits for staff will be available starting the week of Jan. 24 and for students the following week. They will be available at least until the April school vacation week when the program will be reassessed.
Baker called the new program “a game-changer.” We agree the switch does hold promise, and we commend the Baker administration for shifting strategies to meet the changing needs.
We’ll see, however, if the governor’s claim stands the test of time.