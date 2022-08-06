Water, water, every where, Nor any drop to drink.
“The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”
Unlike Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s bright-eyed, bearded sailor, we can’t blame an albatross for our woes. There used to be water everywhere. And we have wasted it.
The area is facing a water crisis largely of our own making and only we can get out of it.
Sometime next week, the state will most likely raise Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Attleboro area, from level 2 to a level 3 — or “critical” — drought status.
That will mean even more stringent water use restrictions in most of the communities in our area.
As of today, the city of Attleboro, the largest water user in the area, is getting a jump on the state regulations, banning practically any outside water use in its bounds. (Those of you who happen by an accident of geography to be on North Attleboro’s water system have to abide by Attleboro’s rules.)
There are, by the way, only four levels, the next one being “emergency” drought.
The reasons we are in this situation are not hard to fathom.
As staff writers Steven Peterson and Tom Reilly point out in today’s front page story, the last significant rain the area received as of Friday afternoon was just under an inch in early July. Since then, the biggest one-day total has been less than one-third of an inch the middle of last month. And passing thunderstorms forecast overnight — even if they do arrive — will do little to alleviate the current crisis
While climate experts warn us not to attribute any particular weather event to what’s broadly known as “climate change,” it’s difficult not to look at the range of catastrophes currently plaguing the United States — wildfires in the West, floods in Kentucky, drought in the Northeast — and not wonder if they are all related.
In our own area, we’ve built an artificial environment that is both preternaturally thirsty but treats water as a disposable resource.
Every street we pave, every driveway and parking lot we construct, every roof on every building means that much less rain returned to the soil.
Every lush greensward and fairway is stealing a precious commodity that needs to be saved for drinking, sanitation and — not least — firefighting.-
As Mark Hollowell, the head of North Attleboro’s DPW asks, humorously but pointedly, in today’s story: “I take a product out of the ground, filter it, treat it, test it, put it in pipes and you dump it on your lawn?”
We have to reconsider how we use, waste and think about water, starting now, just like the wedding guest compelled to listen to the mariner’s tale.
And, like him, we will wake sadder but wiser.