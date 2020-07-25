Indian summer
Indian giver
Indian sign
That’s how the American language remembers Native Americans.
Braves, Chieftains and Warriors.
That’s how we say we try to honor their heritage.
It may surprise the immigrants among us (and when standing next to Native peoples, all of us are immigrants) that the folks to whom those words apply don’t appreciate them.
For generations, the descendants of the people who had been living in these lands for millennia before the Pilgrims arrived took these verbal blows in more or less silence.
That led many to assume that the myth of “the vanishing American” was reality and that the legacy of Native peoples was ours to appropriate for fun or sport or for mockery.
As it turns out, Native Americans did not vanish. They are here, they have a voice and they are beginning to use it.
Native tribes have a long litany of abuse at the hands of whites to which they can point. The rates of crime, poverty and illness on reservations have been a national disgrace since the 19th century. In New England, tribes have fought to simply prove their existence as continuing entities.
Now those people look around at what we have done to their words, images and history and they are saying “enough.”
As one Native American advocate says in today’s front page story on the issue of mascots, it seems that Americans don’t know much about history when it comes to the first Americans.
The call to change the seal and flag of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the symbols many in the native community find offensive will be debated around the state and at the Statehouse.
Of more immediate concern to us are the use of Native American imagery and mascots at area schools. While there is pending legislation on Beacon Hill to ban them, it shouldn’t take an act of the Legislature to right this wrong. It’s something local schools can do right now.
And, yes, we understand that area education officials have what they see as more urgent issues of health and safety before them. We think, though, that school officials and administrators are quite capable of doing more than one thing at once. (And, to be fair, some schools have quietly retired some of the more offensive, cartoonish images associated with the Indian theme.)
Defenders of the use of Warriors as the nickname for athletic teams at Seekonk High School, King Philip Regional and Foxboro High claim — with all sincerity we believe — that the names are a tribute to the virtues of strength, bravery and hardiness of the fighters who defended their ancestral homes from invasion.
That’s not how it seems to Native people. Nearly every organization devoted to the welfare of Native Americans in the state is backing the legislation to remove the nearly 40 mascots that use Indian-related names and art from public schools.
They point to the studies that show the negative impact the images have on Native youth, the stereotypes they perpetuate and the shame they impose.
And their slogan is: “We are not your mascot.”
It’s a lesson our schools could learn and turn into a teachable moment.
