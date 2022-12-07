Eighty-one years ago, the president of the United States made what must have seemed a minor, last-minute edit to a speech he was to deliver to a joint session of Congress.
Franklin D. Roosevelt crossed out the phrase “a date which will live in world history,” and substituted “a date which will live in infamy.”
That date was Dec. 7, 1941.
On that day, a peaceful Sunday in the U.S. Territory of Hawaii, some 360 planes of the Imperial Japanese Navy’s air arm had swooped down on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor in a violent climax of months of rising tension between America and Japan.
Within a few hours, 20 ships and hundreds of aircraft were crippled or destroyed and some 2,400 Americans were dead.
It was a crushing defeat. But it was not exactly a victory for Japan.
The three American aircraft carriers in the Pacific were not at Pearl at the time of the attack. They were ferrying aircraft to far-flung American outposts.
Despite the urging of the commander of his strike force, Adm. Chuichi Nagumo did not order a second attack on the American oil supplies and repair facilities on Oahu. Both of these would prove catastrophic for Japanese war plans in the future.
But most importantly, the attack, coming as it did without a formal declaration of war by Japan, would unite the American people as nothing else would.
The United States had been bitterly divided over the nation’s reaction to World War II.
With much of Europe already conquered by Germany, some Americans were convinced that only isolationism — a stance known as “America First” — could preserve peace.
After Pearl Harbor — and Germany’s subsequent declaration of war against the United States — that position lost all its appeal.
The staunchly isolationist Chicago Tribune editorialized on its front page: “All of us, from this day forth, have only one task. That is to strike with all our might to protect and preserve the American freedom that we all hold dear.”
That Americans did.
“Remember Pearl Harbor,” became a rallying cry that carried the United States through to ultimate victory.
We should honor those who fell at Pearl Harbor and those who avenged them.
But we should also guard against the notion that every crisis and threat have a military solution first and foremost. That lingering remnant from World War II’s triumph has led some American leaders — from Vietnam to Afghanistan — to put excessive faith in our nation’s armed might, and the sacrifices of another generation. It’s by hoping and working for peace — and a peace through strength — that we truly honor the sacrifice of that “day of infamy” and ensure that there are no more.