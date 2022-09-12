You know the seasons have changed when …
You need a jacket when going for a walk in the morning or evening;
School buses slow the morning commute;
Fresh apples are on sale at the grocery store;
And, at least around here, when the high school football season kicks off.
The tradition returned Friday night as eight local teams played under the lights in their season opener.
We welcome back the players, coaches, parents and fans. High school football, a huge commitment for all involved in terms of money, time and sweat, can be a terrific way for a community to bond.
Perspective must be retained. This is, after all, a game and should be first and foremost a learning experience for the teenagers involved.
But veterans of the sport will tell you that they long remember the team-building lessons taught by football.
Each of the teams covered by The Sun Chronicle has exciting things to look forward to this season.
Perhaps topping that list is the first season for North Attleboro under new coach Mike Strachan. A 1986 graduate of North Attleboro High, Strachan had been head coach at Attleboro since 2013 — that should add drama to the annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Blue Bombardiers — and he’s hoping to build off a Division 3 Super Bowl appearance.
Succeeding him at Attleboro High is Jim Winters, the former head coach at Silver Lake High School. The Blue Bombardiers gave their new coach a great start Friday night with a 35-6 victory over Durfee in Fall River.
At Bishop Feehan, coach Bryan Pinabell hopes to the lead the Shamrocks back to the playoffs again. Among his returning players are two sons of New England Patriots greats, Case Mankins (son of Logan Mankins) and Dante Bruschi (son of Tedy Bruschi, who is Feehan’s defensive coordinator).
Like North Attleboro, King Philip hopes to return to the Super Bowl this season and got off to a great start Friday night with a 35-0 rout of traditional powerhouse Boston College High School.
Mansfield, whom King Philip ousted from the playoffs a year ago, returns several starters from last season.
Coach Mike Redding, who has helmed the Hornets since 1988, led Mansfield to a 35-6 win over St. John’s of Shrewsbury Friday.
Another veteran coach, Jack Martinelli, returns for his 41st season on the sidelines for Foxboro. The Warriors are hoping for a repeat as champions of the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.
Also hoping for a repeat is Norton, which topped the Tri-Valley League last year and which features massive linemen, ranging from 210 to 270 pounds.
At Dighton-Rehoboth, second-year coach Kevin Gousie is hoping to mold a young team to the top of the South Coach Conference while rival Seekonk began its season Friday with a 28-20 win over Carver.
There is no doubt that fall in New England is one of the best — if not THE best — time of year.
One of the reasons for that is the athletes of autumn.
We welcome their return.