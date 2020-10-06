You see them nearly everywhere.
Colorful little things blowing down the gutters of city streets, rolling along suburban front lawns.
No, not autumn leaves. We’re talking about nip bottles — or “mini bottles” to use the preferred terminology of the liquor industry.
They’re the small bottles of spirits you once found as part of the beverage service on airplanes — when airlines still pretended they cared about things like passenger amenities.
It was more practical to hand a thirsty passenger — or just a nervous flyer — one of the 1.5 oz (or 50 milliliter if you’re flying internationally) bottles and a plastic cup of ice than having a flight attendant haul a bunch of full-size containers down the aisle in the beverage cart.
They’re also popular as gifts, customer samples and even as collectibles. (Yes, there are websites that are devoted to collecting mini bottles. There are also websites that are devoted to different makes and models of fire hydrants. There’s no limit to what humans will collect.)
They are also much easier to conceal, especially for those individuals who want to drink and drive.
The nip bottles, usually made of plastic and containing something more than a standard shot of hard liquor, cost a fraction of what a full-sized or even a pint would be at retail.
They are much more likely to be purchased, consumed and disposed of by segments of the population who are most likely to be impacted by substance abuse.
Some communities in the state have slapped an outright ban on the sales of nips.
That’s what a recent proposal from Mayor Paul Heroux would do in Attleboro, as part of an omnibus environmental bylaw.
Liquor sellers — and their statewide and national lobbying groups — argue that a ban will just move nips sales out of town and won’t stop people from drinking.
The mayor’s proposal does not seek to control people’s personal behavior, it should be noted. It aims to reduce the level of plastic pollution in the city.
We think there’s a compromise. Rather than an outright ban, nip bottles should be added to the state’s 5-cent deposit law, as has been proposed on Beacon Hill for any beverage container under 100 ml. The extra nickle might not deter people from buying nips in Attleboro or anywhere else, but it would help to keep those little bits of plastic off the streets.
It’s not a perfect solution. We expect business to continue its opposition to what it sees as a further burden on its revenue stream in what’s already a difficult time. The beverage industry was similarly opposed to the original bottle bill but that legislation has made a tremendous difference in the state’s environmental picture.
We think there is room for compromise here between the needs of beverage sellers and the requirement of environmental protection.
We’d even suggest raising a toast to the idea, as long as it wasn’t over 1.5 ounces.
