When it comes to sports, speed is usually important.
But we’re urging local high schools to take it slow when it comes to the winter sports season.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports, has given the green light for most winter sports teams to play under modified rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That means the Blue Bombardiers, Red Rocketeers and all the other local high school teams will soon be able to compete. After first planning a Nov. 30 start to the season, the MIAA says the season can begin two weeks later, on Dec. 14.
Winter sports include high-attendance games such as basketball and hockey, where admission is charged. Another high-attendance sport, wrestling, will be confined to practices and drills.
The MIAA was able to conduct some fall sports, including soccer, field hockey, volleyball and golf, without a hitch this year.
However, the virus has surged in recent weeks, and health experts have long warned that COVID-19 could land another hard blow when cold weather returns. In addition, winter games are played indoors, unlike most fall sports.
Like everything about 2020, this season will carry an asterisk. Each sport has adopted rule changes to keep players safe while still being able to compete.
All athletes will be required to wear masks, with the exception of swimming and other water sports. Those with a “documented medical condition or disability that makes them unable to wear a face covering” will also be exempt, according to state guidance.
Fans will be allowed at events, but under strict social distancing guidelines and they must also wear masks. Indoor facilities have to limit capacity to no more than 50 percent.
“Facility owners must ensure that visitors are not congregating in small areas, hallways or lobbies or blocking traffic flow,” the new guidance states.
Gyms and arenas must close by 9:30 p.m. and cannot reopen until at least 5 a.m. the next day, under new state restrictions. Locker rooms will also be closed at all times.
Anyone who doesn’t follow the new guidance could be fined.
While we are happy that student-athletes — especially seniors who may be enjoying their last shot at varsity sports — will be able to compete, we urge the MIAA and area athletic directors to be cautious.
If conditions warrant, athletic directors and coaches should be quick to postpone or cancel games. And they should also be prepared to call off the season, if necessary.
Safety comes first this season — because no game is worth risking the health of students, coaching staffs or their families.
