Katie Fitzgerald, president of Feeding America, calls it a “drumbeat of increasing demand, month over month,” as a new surge of people appear at food banks all over the United States.
Fitzgerald told NPR low-income households feel rising prices the most because they spend a far greater share of their income on necessities. Food alone makes up nearly a third of their budget, on average.
For decades, wages have lagged — especially for those without a college degree — while costs for housing, health care and education have skyrocketed. The nation’s charitable food system was not designed to compensate for such disparities, Fitzgerald says.
“Thirty, 40 years ago, it was really an emergency food system for people who really had no other option,” she told NPR. “Today, we’re seeing a lot of folks that are budgeting in charitable food to their monthly budget. And when that is happening in this country, something is fundamentally wrong, because a lot of these folks are working.”
There is vast evidence of that in the Attleboro area.
In June alone, the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro added 409 new adults, 253 children and 93 seniors for a total of 755 new patrons, an increase of 66% over two years ago.
“We’ve had unprecedented numbers in the last month,” Heather Porreca, vice president of Hebron, told The Sun Chronicle’s George W. Rhodes in a front-page story this week.
And it’s not just demand that is rising. So is the cost of food, with huge increases seen in such staples as cheese (94%), chicken (60%) and pasta (56%), making it more difficult for food banks to acquire goods.
To make matters worse, the Greater Boston Food Bank, which supplies charities in the area, has rationed what it gives to individual pantries so everyone gets something.
“The demand on the pantry has significantly increased while funding and resources are quickly decreasing,” Porreca said.
This is where you can help. Pantries like Hebron, one at the Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro and Lenore’s Pantry in North Attleboro are always eager to accept donations of not just money but unexpired, shelf-stable food products, fresh garden produce that does not require refrigeration, personal hygiene items diapers and even pet food — anything to help stretch needy families’ budgets.
There are also a couple of events coming up where the public can help.
On July 30, Hebron will have a tent at the Attleboro Farmers Market on O’Connell Field in Capron Park. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., donations of all kinds will be welcomed — food, personal care products and money.
This weekend, for the first time, Lenore’s and its partners in the North Attleboro Food Access Collaborative, will be at North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day with a table for donations. They will be asking those attending the festival to donate canned goods and cereal, along with school supplies and backpacks.
In return, they’ll offer free tickets for Kids Day raffles.
“We are trying to increase awareness and make people aware of the need,” said Joan Badger, human services coordinator for the North Attleboro Board of Health. “We want people to know we are there for them.”
We encourage those who have the means to donate to this cause.
No family should have to worry about putting food on the table.