Why is water fluoridation treated like a state secret in North Attleboro?
Residents learned in late October last year that the town was no longer fluoridating its water, despite a 21-year-old voter referendum requiring it. The problem was blamed on supply issues.
The town resumed fluoridation two months ago, again without informing the public.
This followed a period of eight years when fluoride was not added to North Attleboro’s water supply due to mechanical issues at the wells.
In each instance, the town’s department of public works failed to notify residents that it was not fulfilling the voter mandate.
During an earlier suspension of fluoridation, residents only learned of the disruption when a sharp-eyed health department employee spotted the change in the town’s annual water report. The recent resumption of fluoridation was reported only after The Sun Chronicle questioned the public works director about it.
North Attleboro is far from alone if being unable to obtain fluoride, which prevents tooth decay. Eight Massachusetts cities and towns — Fall River, Holden, Medway, Rutland, Shrewsbury and Swansea in addition to North Attleboro — have run out of the compound, impacting roughly 250,000 residents.
However, WBUR reports that most of those communities notified the public about the issue, either through a legal ad or on its website. North Attleboro has failed to do that.
Any extended interruption or resumption of fluoridation should be reported to the public, for very real health reasons.
Before water fluoridation, children had about three times as many cavities, the American Dental Association says. Studies prove water fluoridation continues to help prevent tooth decay by at least 25% in children and adults, even with fluoride available from other sources, such as toothpaste.
Fluoride most greatly affects children, so parents should know when their water is no longer being fluoridated. Parents can then seek assistance from their dentist or add topical treatments.
There are no studies to explain what happens when fluoride is removed from the water. But a dentist quoted in the WBUR report says that children’s teeth could be impacted in as little as three months.
“If it’s a couple of weeks or a month or two, not a big deal,” said Dr. Myron Allukian Jr., who served as Boston’s dental director for nearly 30 years. “But if it goes beyond three months, those kids are going to have less fluoride in their teeth and have less protection.”
North Attleboro’s fluoride supply should last until at least February.
If there is another extended interruption in fluoridation, we urge the DPW to notify the public, due to the public health concerns and because the treatment is a voter mandate.
North Attleboro has twice kept the public in the dark about fluoridation. It must not happen again.