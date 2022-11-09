For years, Massachusetts has been tearing down barriers that might prevent voters from letting their voices be heard.
Now, voters don’t even have to go the polls to cast a ballot. They can apply for one by mail or online and return it by mail or to drop boxes.
Elections are no longer limited to one day. Voting for Tuesday’s election began more than two weeks ago, on Oct. 18, and all Attleboro area communities offered between 10 and 14 days to cast a ballot, including weekends. The deadline to register to vote was shortened, and town halls open their doors during non-business hours for busy working adults to sign up.
This is absolutely the right thing to do and we commend area communities for joining the effort.
All except Norton.
In a Tweet posted Monday, the town asked residents to avoid driving to the polling location at Norton Middle School on West Main Street from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This shows an incredible lack of planning and communication by municipal officials, including the town clerk and school and police departments. They have shown complete disregard for voters’ needs.
Norton should have followed the example of many other local towns and scheduled professional days for faculty, giving students the day off, or they could have closed the schools entirely. There is plenty of time on the school calendar to make up the day.
Here’s what should get in the way of people carrying out their civic duty to vote: Nothing.
We agree West Main Street (Route 123) near Norton Middle School is jammed on school days, and parking is limited there. But for one day every two years — presidential elections and midterm elections, when turnout is always high — accommodations must be made.
For that day, voters are the priority, not students.
This must not happen again.
Another election — one that certainly shapes up to have far-reaching consequences — will be held a little more than 700 days from now.
Norton town officials need to clean up their act by then.