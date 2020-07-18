You used to see the signs all the time.
They were on phone poles, bus stop benches and even flyers in your mail.
“Work From Home” they said and they made it sound pretty darned appealing, too.
You would be your own boss, set your own schedule and avoid that daily commute.
Rare would have been the worker bee who hadn’t given the option at least a passing thought.
And then, suddenly, a lot of us were working from home, and the reality was a little different.
Ikea and other retailers had set up a nice little side business in selling home office furniture and supplies to people whose employers allowed them to telecommute, at least part time.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced many companies to clear out their offices and send their workers home, however, it became clear that those little islands of high tech nestled under a staircase or in a nook in the family room or a cranny in a closet were not the same thing as being “in the office.”
Nevertheless, many of those workers made do in ways that would have been impossible any time but now. It may seem strange to say that anything about this medical crisis was lucky, but just a few years ago few of us would have had access to home computers, laptops and other personal devices with enough memory, decent imagery technology and sufficiently sophisticated graphics to keep working remotely. The economic consequences to the country and to individuals could actually have been worse then they are today.
Still, many cannot wait to get back to the “new normal,” whatever that may be. The problem is what “normal” looks like may never be the same. Companies have discovered they can get by with the “abnormal” while saving money on renting costly square footage in pricey office buildings.
And with the bottom line being the bottom line for most businesses, bringing back a lot of warm bodies they don’t need looks like a poor investment.
As a Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne points out in her Page 1 story in today’s Weekend Edition, a recent survey finds that as many as 56 percent of U.S. employees hold jobs that could be performed, at least in part, from home. And the company doing the analysis predicts nearly 25 to 30 million American employees will regularly work from home within the next two years, a jump from a current figure of 5 million part- or full-time remote workers.
They may not be happy workers, however. After some four months of actually enjoying the delights of working from home, according to that same surveying company, 73 percent of American workers reported that they felt successful working from home during the pandemic but only 19 percent wanted to make that transition permanent. Instead, most preferred a partial remote work option, with an average of 2.5 days in the office.
That would seem to be a reasonable option for a healthy work/life balance while keeping employees connected to their colleagues in person, a connection that can’t be measured in hours logged on or Zoom meetings attended.
But if those workers who are exiled to home are displeased, there is one bright spot for their bosses. They won’t have to look them in the face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.