Somewhere the ghost of James Buchanan is smiling.
For a century and a half, the 15th president of the United States has been ranked as one of the worst chief executives in the nation’s history.
A Democrat who served a single term in the four years leading up to the Civil War, he’s denigrated more for what he did not do than for what he did.
A firm believer in states’ rights, he deplored the secession of states in the South that refused to accept the election of Abraham Lincoln as president, but felt he couldn’t really do much about it.
So the rebellious states were allowed to seize federal property, arm their troops with weapons plundered from U.S. government arsenals and began to eye forts along their coasts — Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor, for example — as tempting targets.
A lifelong bachelor who referred to himself as “an old government functionary,” Buchanan had failed to address the issues of slavery and regional conflict and as his term ended did little of note to stop the nation’s slide into a four-year long catastrophe that claimed 700,000 American lives.
Perhaps Donald J. Trump won’t be remembered for leading the nation into civil war. But that might just be out of simple luck.
For all his love of the pomps and perks of his office, the 45th president has never really understood what the job entailed. Most presidents at least give lip service to the idea that they are representing all of the American people. Trump made it clear from his drumbeat of tweets that he was mainly interested in pandering to the prejudices and passions of those who he thought of as his base. The rest, “the haters and losers,” were on their own.
The hard work of actually leading or governing left the president either bored or out of his depth. The great accomplishments his partisans tout were largely the work of others. The selection of conservative judges was basically farmed out to groups like the Federalist Society. The purging of government rules and regulations was left to appointees who were likely to be former lobbyists for the businesses they were charged with regulating. And the slashing of taxes? That’s been almost religious dogma on the right as a cure-all for every government ill since the Reagan presidency.
But when faced with a real crisis — the kind that called for bold, forceful leadership — Donald Trump was tried and found wanting. After a dismissive, halting beginning, the administration did initiate Operation Warp Speed to develop new vaccines, but then muffed the rollout of the immunization program as the coronavirus pandemic continued to claim American lives.
That alone should have sullied any legacy the president hoped to leave. And it probably contributed to his defeat in November. But it’s been his behavior since then for which he will be remembered. His baseless claims of a rigged election, his incitement of his followers and his disregard for the best interests of the American people have done one thing.
He’s managed to make James Buchanan look good.
