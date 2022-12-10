Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
Be careful what you wish for.
While an actual snowy holiday season that fulfills the dreams of Irving Berlin’s 1940s classic is not guaranteed in our part of New England — a little too close to the calming waters of the Gulf Stream — a regular coating of the white stuff at some point in the next few months is inevitable.
And that first snowfall — “heaping field and highway with a silence deep and white” as James Russell Lowell writes — is always a source of wonder.
It’s only a couple of weeks later — when those snowbanks are crusted with grime and you’ve broken at least one shovel on the packed ice and perhaps dinged a fender as you slid around a corner on the way to buy a new one — that the “silent work of the sky” elicits emotions other than wonder and evokes language that is the opposite of silence.
That’s usually when visions, not of sugarplums, but of tropical beaches, roads that are not rutted and the wearing of something other than fleece and wool begin to float before us.
Winter around here is no joke, though. It’s expensive, uncomfortable and frequently hazardous.
That’s why, as staff writer Stephen Peterson points out in today’s front page story, local municipal governments are working overtime to get ready.
And ready they are, with tons of salt and sand, crews of snow plow contractors and thousands of dollars worth of equipment ready to go.
And yet, while they may hope storms don’t deplete those snow removal budgets too much, they are also hoping nature will cooperate with just enough moisture to replenish our summer drought-depleted groundwater.
For home gardeners and anyone else who makes a living from the soil, it’s worth remembering that it’s not for nothing that oldtimers called snow “the poor man’s fertilizer.” As it falls, the snowflakes pull nitrates in the air down to the ground and gradually release them into the soil as they melt, providing a vital nutrient for green plants. And while it seems a strange property for ice crystals, snow actually helps insulate plants from bitter below freezing temperatures.
So as we wait for that first snowfall let’s recall that while it can be a hardship, snow is part of the price we pay for the greening we see in spring, the water in our reservoirs and, yes, even the pangs of nostalgia when we hear the lyrics of a song written some 80 years ago.
We just don’t want too much of a good thing.