Results of the latest MCAS tests are, as one of the state’s teachers’ unions put it, “anything but a surprise.”
The learning loss that set back students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its more than two-year shift toward remote schooling is still showing up in the standardized test results, state education officials announced last week.
Describing results from the spring 2022 MCAS tests as “mixed,” the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said math and science scores improved from 2021 results, but English language arts scores declined. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the overall results “show continued need for improvement,” DESE said.
That makes this summer’s decision by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to raise the bar on MCAS scores and the graduation test more of a head-scratcher. The decision is expected to establish a new, more diffident passing standard for English language arts, mathematics, and science and technology/engineering starting with this year’s freshman class.
But younger students — such as this year’s freshmen who were just sixth graders when COVID struck — are struggling to catch up due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Both administrators and teachers agree that students remain behind where they were three years ago.
“These results show that it may take a few years for students to recover academically from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students need more time learning, whether it is in the form of tutoring, acceleration academies, early literacy, after school programs or summer learning,” Education Secretary James Peyser said. “We have committed approximately $130 million in federal and state funds to these efforts.”
The 115,000-member Massachusetts Teachers Association, in a statement from President Max Page, took aim at the decision to toughen MCAS standards.
“The pressure on educators and students to produce ever-increasing scores steals precious time in classrooms from learning — hours could be better spent working together on hands-on projects and other collaborative efforts that allow students to demonstrate both their command of subject matter and their creativity,” Paid said in the statement. “The countless hours spent on drill-based test prep are wasted.”
How Attleboro area students fared is unknown.
Prior to the pandemic, parents would learn how their children’s schools were performing because the state released district-by-district MCAS results.
In a bit or irony, however, while students and teachers are asked to improve performance, the state has given itself a break when it comes to reporting the scores.
The state made no results available last year and this year released only some of its data “under federal flexibility granted for one year.”
We agree that the state needs to raise the MCAS bar at some point. Colleges and employers say high schools are failing to prepare many students for higher learning and a career.
But that time is not now.
We hope the latest MCAS results prod the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to rethink its decision and postpone its decision to toughen the standardized tests.