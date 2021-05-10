So you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but you’re a little intimidated going to giant Gillette Stadium for your shots?
Or you just don’t have a way to get there?
The state, smartly, is bringing the vaccines to our backyards.
With demand for the vaccines easing and thousands of appointments available, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is ramping down operations at four of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites — including the football stadium in Foxboro — and shifting doses toward smaller providers as officials look to focus on “harder to reach” and more hesitant populations.
The pivot comes as the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov website shows thousands of vaccination appointments available across both large and small vaccine sites, including pharmacies, health clinics and local community centers. And with 3.9 million people in Massachusetts already partially or fully vaccinated and another 180,000 first-dose appointments scheduled in the coming week, state officials project the state to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million residents by the beginning of June.
The time seems right for the state to shift strategies and prioritize convenience over efficiency in order to make the vaccines more readily available for “the last 30 percent” of Bay Staters who haven’t yet booked an appointment.
For local residents, that convenience includes clinics right here in Attleboro.
A second vaccination clinic is being held Monday at LaSalette Shrine, part of a regional collaborative involving other Bristol County communities.
Last Monday, 300 doses were available although 39 people, 13 percent, failed to show. However, the Attleboro Health Department was able to save those does so at least 339 shots will be able to be administered Monday.
In addition, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro has scheduled three clinics, on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday of this week, for anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts. The shots will be administered in the auditorium of the Park Street hospital and appointments must be booked in advance at sturdymemorial.org.
Massachusetts should be proud of its status as national leaders in vaccinations. The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world for well over a year, stifling not only commerce but interactions with friends and family.
Ramping down the mass vaccination sites and bringing the shots to more smaller-scale clinics is a smart approach to reach those still not inoculated. These include people of color and residents of hard-hit communities as well as those intimidated by large clinics like Gillette’s.
We urge local residents who still haven’t gotten their shots to take advantage of these Attleboro clinics. Or you can book an appointment anywhere in the state at vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Vaccinations have proven to be the best way to loosen the grip COVID-19 has had on us for too long now.
And those shots are now right in our backyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.