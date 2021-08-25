So, now what’s your excuse?
After this week’s final approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination, there is no scientific reason to delay getting the shot in the arm that will protect your safety, keep your loved ones and your community healthy and restart an economy rocked for the past year and a half by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bizarre conspiracy theories about the vaccines — implanting microchips for world domination, for instance — have been, we hope, dismissed by the vast majority of adults.
However, it is not unreasonable for skeptical individuals to want to wait for that official government seal of approval. After all, it took less than a year from the first diagnoses of the coronavirus in China until the first shots were administered this past December.
It may have been fast, but the wheel wasn’t reinvented.
The existing technology for dealing with coronaviruses and vaccines needed to be bent to this new example. Meanwhile, industry and government officials alike say the streamlining was done not by removing safeguards but through removing unnecessary red tape hurdles and years of hoping for funding, obstacles successfully eliminated by the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.
Now that the approval has been given for the Pfizer vaccine. The OK for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is likely to follow within months.
There really is no other reasonable excuse against rolling up your sleeve and pitching in in the fight against virus.
Availability of the vaccines has not been an issue for months. You can walk into many local pharmacies and drug stores, roll up your sleeve and get your shot.
The VaxBus — a mobile COVID-19 inoculation clinic — returns to Attleboro from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Willett Elementary School. You don’t need an appointment, an ID or health, just a willingness to bite your lip while a needle is stuck in your arm. (We know you can take it.)
For a short period, it seemed like this awful pandemic was over. Infection rates dropped drastically, mask mandates were lifted and businesses like restaurants were freed from the restrictions that forced many owners to shut their doors.
The delta variant, along with the reluctance of too many Americans to get vaccinated, has triggered a rebound of this dreaded disease. Infection rates are up — 14% last week in Massachusetts — and the state on Tuesday imposed an indoor mask mandate for all schools at least until Oct. 1.
This is not the trend anyone wants to see.
We do, however, have the power to reverse it.
While nothing can provide a full guarantee against COVID-19, these vaccines have proven to be game changers, as we saw when vaccination rates soared this spring.
So, please, roll up your sleeve and get a shot.
Do it for yourself, for your family, friends and neighbors, and even for the owner of that dining establishment down the street who has been struggling to keep his doors open.
There really is no other good excuse.
