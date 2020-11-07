“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Abraham Lincoln, quoting the New Testament, told the Republican state convention that had nominated him as senator from Illinois.
Only a couple of years later, Lincoln, now the first Republican president, would stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and plead with his fellow citizens to let “the better angels of our nature” prevail.
(Lincoln, who never formally joined a church and was even reviled as an atheist by his enemies, may have been one of the most spiritual men ever to occupy the White House.)
His prophecy and his plea fell on deaf ears and his country slipped into four years of bloody civil war, the wounds of which may not really have healed a century and a half later.
But Lincoln never abandoned his vision that Americans — as diverse and quarrelsome a group as ever tried to establish domestic tranquility — were one people, of, by and for whom the government stood.
His final great speech, the Second Inaugural, was not one of triumph, but a promise to “bind up the nation’s wounds ... and establish a just and lasting peace among ourselves....”
Pundits who proclaim that America has never been as divided as it is now, should perhaps read a little history.
And they don’t have to go back to the Civil War. Or even crack a book. For a glimpse of just how divided our country was a half-century ago, we refer them to the Netflix opus, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a fictionalized account to be sure, but evocative of a time and place.
Makes Twitter fights over the recent election look mild by comparison, doesn’t it?
But make no mistake. The recent campaign exposed real and raw feelings about the state of our nation and its future. The polarization has been growing for some time, fed by an increasingly partisan media.
It’s resulted in an electorate where one half can’t believe that (almost) the other half would vote for that guy.
As correspondent Kayla Canne notes in her story in today’s Weekend Edition, it may be time to take a step back.
“It’s almost like you just need to stop talking about politics,” one supporter of the president told her. “I saw something that said, ‘You don’t want to hear my opinion, you want to hear your opinion coming out of my mouth.’”
Our nation may not be as divided as we think it is. Fretful? Yes. Anxious? Yes. Even angry? Yes.
But divided against itself for all time? We don’t think so.
Or, to quote our 16th president, “Fondly do we hope, fervently do we pray.”
