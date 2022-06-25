Two clear truths will emerge from Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
One is that women will continue to have abortions. Abortions have been performed since ancient times. The practice continued even after the first restrictions were put in place in the 1800s. And women continued to have abortions, illegally, until the landmark 1973 ruling that gave them the right to decide about their bodies.
Now, thanks to Friday’s ruling, our sharply divided, red-vs.-blue nation will become further riven, a patchwork of states where abortion will be legal and where they will be a criminal act.
Those who live in states where abortion is illegal will likely travel to places like Massachusetts where the practice is safe and legal and in the hands of qualified practitioners — just like before Roe v. Wade.
As with so much else, the burden will fall disproportionately on those who are young, vulnerable and without adequate financial resources — just like before Roe v. Wade.
It could also lead to unsafe practices that will end in serious and even fatal injuries — just like before Roe v. Wade.
The second truth is that America has taken a serious step backward with Friday’s ruling.
A nation built upon the fundamentals of freedom and liberty has always suffered whenever basic human rights were stripped away.
The Supreme Court has had its share of tragic mistakes involving human rights. In the Dred Scott decision, justices ruled that Blacks were property, not human beings, setting the stage for the Civil War. Post-Civil War rulings allowed the South to continue to discriminate against Blacks through “separate but equal” segregation laws.
In one instance, in 1920, voters took away rights by enacting Prohibition, criminalizing the sale and distribution of alcohol. Within 13 years, voters realized their mistake, repealing Prohibition after it led to unregulated alcohol distribution and an unprecedented crime spree.
Friday’s decision is another tragic mistake by the Supreme Court because it diminishes freedom and choice. The government should not interfere with our individual bodies, simple as that.
Abortion has always been a difficult issue. We recognize that reasonable Americans become uncomfortable with abortion, especially when the fetus reaches the point of viability outside the womb.
Like drinking under Prohibition, however, abortions will continue. Now, in some states at least, the women and practitioners involved in them will become criminals.
Even more worrisome is the concurring opinion offered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas who said that the Supreme Court should “reconsider” other rights established by the high court in the wake of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade including access to contraception and gay marriage.
Clearly, religious conservatives, having gained control of the Supreme Court with a 6-3 majority, are seizing this opportunity to reverse rights bestowed by earlier decisions. They are not trying to extend freedom and liberty but enact government control over what should be individual decisions.
That’s why Friday’s ruling was a horrible mistake that will damage America for generations.