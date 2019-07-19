“No, the idea (as all pilots understood) was that a man should have the ability to go up in a hurtling piece of machinery and put his hide on the line and have the moxie, the reflexes, the experience, the coolness, to pull it back at the last yawning moment ...”
— Tom Wolfe, “The Right Stuff”
Fifty years ago today, after years of planning, months of training and days of spaceflight, Neil Armstrong realized something was wrong.
The mission commander of Apollo XI — the first manned mission to land on the Moon — noticed the automated landing program was taking the lunar module (LM), with him and fellow astronaut “Buzz” Aldrin aboard, into an area of the lunar surface strewn with dangerous boulders. Armstrong took over manual control of the LM and touched down safely on the Moon with fuel to spare — about 20 seconds worth.
Before that could happen, however, it took the efforts of some 400,000 people, working in industries around the county — including some right here in the Attleboro area — to build, plan and prepare what was probably the most complex endeavor in human history.
As Sun Chronicle reporter David Linton notes in today’s front page story on the historic Apollo mission, workers at Texas Instruments, which then had a major facility in Attleboro, produced various components for the LM and also produced parts for the Saturn V booster rocket that propelled Apollo XI — and the other Apollo flights — to the Moon.
There were also area residents who worked for Raytheon who designed the lunar rover that astronauts used on later Apollo missions. Other residents worked on the spacecraft’s guidance systems.
And the area’s historic jewelry industry was not forgotten, with local companies striking medals commemorating the occasion, including some that made it to the Moon with the astronauts.
Other organizations in the state — the Massachusetts Institute of Technology played a key role — also were part of the immense nationwide effort that the press in the 1960s dubbed “the space race.”
Part of that effort was driven by the fear of being bested in technology by the Soviet Union, which had beaten the U.S. into space with the first artificial satellite and the first manned flight.
Part of it was also what President John F. Kennedy — when he committed the nation to sending a man to the moon — realized would be an immense employment program and help to drive scientific and technological development.
But it was also a sense of shared mission, not only good old-fashioned American patriotism — although there was plenty of that — but the idea that this was an effort to unite humanity in a common goal, driven by hope for a better future for all.
Could we get back to that sense of national mission, driven by hope, united by purpose and honoring courage?
That would truly be the right stuff.
