Safety experts say that your chances of being injured in a traffic accident in Massachusetts are cut in half if you are wearing a seat belt. In half.
However, according to U.S. News and World Report, seat belt use in the commonwealth stands at 81.6 percent, compared to the national rate of almost 90 percent.
Fatal crashes in Massachusetts resulted in 350 deaths in 2017, the majority of which were occupants unrestrained by a seat belt, the report notes.
“There are inherent risks that come with driving — even at low speeds and on short trips,” the magazine quoted Public Safety Secretary Thomas A. Turco III as saying. “Motorists who aren’t wearing a seat belt are at significantly greater risk of injury or death than those who are buckled up.”
In Massachusetts, seatbelt use is, of course, required by law and has been for decades. However, failing to buckle up is what is considered a secondary offense.
If you are stopped by the police and you or your passengers are not belted in, you could face a ticket and fine. But you cannot be stopped just for not wearing a seatbelt.
Massachusetts is one of only about 16 states where this holds true.
State and local police and safety advocates have tried public relations efforts, advertising campaigns and just plain fear to get people to buckle up on their own, with limited results.
Now, it may be time to take this to the next level.
Two bills currently under consideration on Beacon Hill from Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Rep. Jeffrey Roy, D-Franklin, which have nine co-sponsors, would make seat belt violations a primary offense and raise fines. They would empower police officers to stop drivers if they see anyone in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt, even without other infractions.
Under the proposals, drivers and passengers over the age of 16 would be fined $50 for not wearing seat belts. Also, the driver would be charged an additional $50 for each unbelted passenger between the ages of 12 and 16.
The bill, like similar laws in other states, raises concerns that it could be used to racially profile drivers. (Opponents note that African American motorists are stopped more frequently than white ones for seat belt violations.)
But we think there could be adequate safeguards against this, including better training for officers, detailed to enforce this law.
Do we really need another law on the books to compel people to do something that simple common sense would seem to require?
Looking at the statistics — and the carnage on our roadways — it’s evident that we do.
