In March 2020, the Massachusetts Statehouse, like so many other places of business in this country, closed its doors.
While the coronavirus pandemic still looms over the state and all over America, we have adapted.
Workplaces, for the most part, are up and running.
Restaurants are so busy they can’t hire enough workers.
You can get a haircut or a manicure. Need your teeth cleaned or your annual physical? No problem.
Schools fully reopened their doors in September. Stores, at least those that survived the pandemic, are getting ready for the holidays.
But the Massachusetts Statehouse — where our public servants are supposed to gather to carry on the public’s business — remains closed.
It’s been more than 600 days, but taxpayers still cannot enter the beautiful structure with the golden dome atop Beacon Hill, a building paid for with their tax dollars.
And there’s no plan to reopen the Statehouse any time soon.
It’s an insult to the public and an embarrassment to the state.
Only Hawaii has also failed to reopen its capitol, but there are plans to do so when the next legislative session begins in January. Harder-hit Northeast states such as New York and New Jersey reopened their statehouses months ago; Nebraska and Wyoming never closed theirs.
There’s no excuse for this.
Massachusetts has one of the nation’s best vaccination rates against COVID-19 with 82% of the state’s more than 7 million residents having received a shot.
Lawmakers, their staff and executive office workers are allowed in the Statehouse and most — 96% of the Legislature and 94% of Gov. Charlie Baker’s office — have been vaccinated. Only four of 160 House lawmakers have refused to disclose their vaccination status; everyone else has gotten their shots.
What’s even more infuriating is that our state leaders are in no hurry to let the public back in.
State legislators say they have two committees studying the re-opening and how to keep staff and visitors safe, but there is no timeline for when their work will be completed.
House Speaker Ronald Mariano said the challenge is that the Statehouse is a living museum — its iconic dome was covered with copper from Paul Revere’s foundry, and Samuel Adams laid its cornerstone. Thousands of visitors toured the building annually before the pandemic, Mariano said, so that poses a challenge.
“The people’s house welcomes all the people and therefore you don’t have a closed environment that you would have at a school,” he told reporters last week.
But that could be said for other statehouses as well. Nearby in the Ocean State, Rhode Island’s statehouse has been open since summer. The building — a giant white marble masterpiece that sits atop Smith Hill and has the fourth largest self-supported marble dome in the world — is also part museum and an attraction for thousands of tourists.
Some protocol has changed, but the building is still open to the public.
The Massachusetts Legislature has been conducting its business — including live sessions and hearings — largely by video conference. Lawmakers argue that Zoom meetings have allowed the public greater access to following the public’s business.
We have nothing against providing Zoom access, even though audio quality can make it difficult for viewers to get a grasp of what is going on.
But we are extremely disappointed that our state leaders aren’t even trying to reopen the seat of Massachusetts government to the public.
Businesses have adapted to the pandemic. Workers have adapted.
It’s time our public servants adapt.
Six hundred days is far too long for “the people’s house” to be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.