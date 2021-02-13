Running a restaurant is not a business for the faint of heart.
It’s estimated that 60 percent of new eateries fail within their first year and 80 percent don’t reach their fifth year still in business.
In the best of times, the issues facing the aspiring restaurateur are daunting enough: hiring competent staff, securing the best raw materials, slogging through the array of state and local permits and, finally, pleasing the taste of a fickle and demanding public.
Why, one might ask, would anyone throw themselves, their savings and, not infrequently, their whole family into an enterprise so fraught with risk on so many levels?
As Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne heard in her interviews with restaurant owners for today’s front page story, it’s because they can’t imagine doing anything else.
For many, starting a restaurant is not part of cold, hard financial calculations of profit and loss, spreadsheets and a neatly drawn business plan.
It’s an act of love.
Whether it’s a love of food in general, of the cuisine of one’s homeland or parents, or of a community they want to serve and be part of, it drives them to spend killing hours — sometimes going years without actually taking time off — and pots of money all for what is often a very slim margin of profit if there’s any profit at all.
Of course, not every restaurant goes under. Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill, locally just known as “Morin’s Diner” has been in downtown Attleboro since before World War I and is on its fourth generation of Morins in charge. (Although, when it comes to longevity, Foxboro’s Lafyette House — built in 1784 — would like a word.)
But even the staples of the local restaurant scene have been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s reaction in shutting down or curtailing important parts of their business.
Let’s be clear, those limits were needed to stop the spread of a deadly disease.
But that doesn’t make the last year or the immediate future any less painful for those local food service businesses that have been affected.
We can help these businesses, many of which are local icons, by patronizing them when we can, to be sure. Many have survived, if just barely, on the strength of takeout orders and curbside pickup. That can surely go on for the foreseeable future. (And when we are allowed to fully enjoy a night out once again, let’s not forget to add a tip.)
We can also insist that local eateries get the full benefit of state and federal relief grants and loans, a source of emergency revenue area owners say they’ve had a hard time tapping into.
Meanwhile, we hope and urge that those establishments that are struggling to hang on just a little big longer. And we’ll return the love.
