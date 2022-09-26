One of the side benefits of the COVID-19 pandemic was that cases of the flu dropped dramatically.
But now that masks mandates have been dropped and social distancing is a distant memory, health experts warn that we could be in for a particularly bad flu season.
And that means rolling up your sleeve again, this time for a flu shot.
The concern rises because Australia, which is just emerging from its winter, had its worst flu season in five years. While the loss of masking and social distancing contributed heavily to that, the low flu incidence in recent years likely allowed our immune response to weaken, experts say.
“(Australia) had a more severe flu season than the prior five years … they had higher rates of people infected and higher hospitalizations,” Dr. Jennifer Lighter, pediatric infectious disease specialist at New York University Langone told The Today Show. “Flu starts in the southern hemisphere … so we are also expected to have a more severe season than in the past several years.”
Federal officials are urging people to get flu shots at the same time they get their latest COVID-19 vaccines. Many people are eligible to get their new COVID-19 shot now.
“I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator and a dean at the Brown University School of Public Health, said in a press briefing earlier this month.
The flu is not to be taken lightly.
Prior to COVID-19, influenza was responsible for up to millions of cases and anywhere from 10,000 to 52,000 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says getting a yearly flu shot is recommended as the “first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses,” and it also reduces the burden of flu illness, hospitalizations and deaths.
Late September and all of October are the best time to roll up your sleeve. Shots can be provided by primary care physicians, through Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and even by your neighborhood pharmacy, and most insurance policies cover the cost.
“The bottom line is that you don’t want to wait until you’re already going to be at risk of getting influenza to get vaccinated,” Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician and professor of public health, epidemiology and medicine at Yale School of Public Health, told The Today Show. “To get the biggest benefit — given that we don’t know whether the peak will be in January or December — we want to get people to get vaccinated in September or October.”
We urge local residents to follow that advice.
Winter in New England can be bad enough, let’s not make it worse with an outbreak of the flu.