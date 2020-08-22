If there was going to be a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic it was supposed to be that by quarantining at home, we would become much closer to those we love.
A little too close perhaps.
This spring, after schools were at first delayed and then canceled altogether, parents quickly discovered that the role of educator consisted of more than just exposing their young students to curricula and expecting them to absorb it.
Parents with preschoolers saw their day-care options limited or non-existent.
But with many people working from home during the opening stages of the state’s emergency shutdown, they managed to work their way through it, gaining a new respect, in many cases, for professional educators along the way.
Now, with many of those workers expected to report to their workplaces as the state gradually reopens and children start back to school — often in a hybrid model that will mix in-person learning with remote instructions — the question arises, to paraphrase an old advertising tagline, “What’s a busy parent to do?”
As one area resident told Sun Chronicle reporter Audrey Martin for today’s front page story, “I have a job. I have more than one child. I can’t come home from work every night and do schoolwork.”
Parents of students with special needs have been cut off from important support networks.
For parents of toddlers the dilemma is even more acute. Many private and in-home day care providers did not reopen after the pandemic-enforced shutdown.
Pre-pandemic, about half of families reported having trouble finding care for their young children, according to a report by National Public Radio.
That number jumped to nearly two thirds this spring as daycares closed and other caretakers, such as grandparents and nannies, were told to stay home.
That leaves many parents grappling with what NPR called “a child care crisis.”
While American politicians of every stripe claim to honor and support the family as the most important unit of society, our system actually places greater burdens on families than many other countries do.
Gradually, state governments have stepped up to the idea of paid parental leave for families with newborns or children who are ill and who can’t afford costly private options.
But in many industrialized nations, low-cost and high-quality childcare is embraced as a universal right.
If our society truly values families, if we recognize that our economy requires workers who can count on decent childcare options that will allow them to return to employment, if our politicians begin to grasp the idea that this is a matter of simple fairness, then it will begin to have a serious debate about how to address the inequities that put both families and children at risk.
It should not have taken a deadly pandemic to bring this question to the fore. But perhaps that’s a silver lining, too.
