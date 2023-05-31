Remember that old civics lesson, the one about how our government works?
A representative drafts a bill. Committees review the bill, perhaps making changes. All representatives then debate the bill publicly, either approving or denying it. The chief executive signs it into law or vetoes it.
That’s not the way our state government works here in the cradle of American liberty.
Nearly six months into its two-year session, our Legislature simply isn’t approving any bills of substance. The Legislature has passed fewer measures than in any session in the past four decades, a Boston Globe review has found.
When Deval Patrick first became governor in 2007, he signed 44 bills in his first five months in office. In 2015 when Charlie Baker took over as the state’s chief executive, he signed nearly 30 bills by June 1.
So far, Maura Healey has signed just 10 bills in her first few months on Beacon Hill. Among them: Creating a sick leave bank for a single state employee and waiving the age limit for a specific Boston police officer.
And there are no bills on her desk awaiting her signature. But don’t blame the governor. The House hasn’t even held a roll call vote since late April.
We believe this is just another example of the secretive, autocratic way Beacon Hill conducts the public’s business here where Americans first fought for democracy.
As we’ve said here before, Massachusetts holds the shameful and embarrassing distinction as the only state that exempts its executive, legislative and judicial branches from public records and public meeting laws.
That means lawmakers get to meet behind closed doors to decide key policy measures and how to spend more than $1 billion a week in taxpayer funds.
And because Beacon Hill is overwhelmingly dominated by one party, decisions are often made by just a handful of lawmakers on the Democratic leadership team. All major decisions come down to two people: Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano.
Most Democratic lawmakers vote in lockstep with their party’s leadership, despite what some of our local representatives may claim.
Dan Winslow, who formerly represented the King Philip towns on Beacon Hill, once said he and other Republicans were often shocked when they would sit down to vote next to Democratic colleagues who appeared “completely in the dark” about the legislation they were considering.
“All they really needed to know was which way the speaker was going to vote on a given bill,” he told GBH, Boston’s public radio station.
In addition, the Legislature has gravitated two enormous “omnibus” bills in which several pieces of legislation are lumped together in categories such as economic development or health care. These bills are often presented to rank-and-file lawmakers and the public just hours before a scheduled vote, leaving little time for study and debate.
Legislative leaders defend their track record, saying quality is more important than quantity when it comes to decision making. And they say omnibus bills operate better because they ensure smaller measures don’t compete against each other.
But this would not happen if Massachusetts was a two-party state and if the Legislature didn’t have the power to write the rules, allowing a select few to conduct the public’s business in private.
Beacon Hill is giving a new civics lesson, and it is undemocratic, shameful and embarrassing.