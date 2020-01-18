The conventional wisdom — the narrative we’ve told ourselves about Prohibition for so long — is that the 18th Amendment was foisted on an unwilling nation by a coalition of hatchet-wielding harridans, blue-nosed preachers and other killjoys.
It was that old Puritan spirit, the one that, as H.L. Mencken warned, was animated by “the haunting fear that someone, somewhere is having a good time.”
The reality is a little more complicated.
The history of America is inextricably tied to alcohol, from the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth because the Mayflower was running short of beer, to the infamous Triangle Trade in slaves, molasses and rum that sustained the colonial economy to the Whiskey Rebellion that nearly shattered the young republic.
Alcohol consumption in the United States was nearly universal, mainly because throughout most of the country in its early years, water was not always safe. A bit of alcohol gave at least some protection against infection, even if consumers had not heard of the germ theory yet.
Before long, however, liquor use had gone well beyond the medicinal.
In 1830, the average U.S. adult downed the equivalent of 7 gallons a year. Visitors to the country remarked on the amount Americans imbibed. A British observer in the 19th century wrote, “If you meet, you drink. If you make acquaintance, you drink. If successful in elections, they drink and rejoice. If not, they drink and swear. They commence it early in life and they continue it until they soon drop into the grave.”
By the beginning of the 20th century, saloons, especially among newly arrived ethnic groups, were seen as a social plague, contributing to crime, domestic violence and work absenteeism, costing the country billions each year.
Prohibiting the sale of intoxicating beverages became a cause that united not only conservative religious groups, but women’s rights advocates, progressive social reformers and business leaders.
In the wake of World War I, the amendment received the support of the necessary three-quarters of U.S. states in just 11 months, going into effect 100 years ago this week.
It wasn’t long, however before the enthusiasm for abstinence began to fade.
It turns out Americans don’t like it when their Constitution restricts their freedom instead of expanding it. The failure of “the noble experiment” was seen as causing disrespect for law, the rise of organized crime and a suspicion of well-intentioned attempts by government at social control.
Now, a century after the beginning of Prohibition, Americans are drinking more than when it was enacted, according to federal health statistics. “Consumption has been going up. Harms (from alcohol) have been going up,” Dr. Tim Naimi, an alcohol researcher at Boston University told ABC News recently “And there’s not been a policy response to match it.”
A century-long hangover continues.
