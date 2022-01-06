A year ago today, America experienced one of its darkest hours as hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
The hope at that time was that the former president’s backers would finally recognize the threat he posed to our democracy.
“This failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic,” Mitch McConnell, then the Senate minority leader and a Trump supporter said in the hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. “Our nation was founded precisely so that the free choice of the American people is what shapes our self-government and determines the destiny of our nation — not fear, not force, but the peaceful expression of the popular will.”
“Enough is enough,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, perhaps Trump’s biggest supporter, put it succinctly.
Hopes that the attack would break the fever of Trumpism in the Republican party were soon dashed.
All but a handful of its members in Congress voted against a 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection and many at the national level have downplayed it, rallying to the former president’s defense.
But a quieter struggle could pose the bigger menace to the next election in 2024, a potential rematch between Trump and Joe Biden.
An avalanche of voter suppression laws is being pushed through in Republican-led states, from Arizona to Florida to Georgia to New Hampshire.
Gerrymandered maps are being drawn up to form districts where demographics favor Republican candidates.
Backers of Trump’s big lie of a stolen election are running to serve as the chief election official in their state. Trump has endorsed such candidates in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — all crucial swing states.
This all-out assault on our democracy suggests that Trump and his allies learned lessons from their failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, identifying weak points in the system and laying the groundwork for a different outcome next time.
And, in a chilling commentary, three retired generals said the military should prepare now for a coup should Trump run for president in 2024 — and lose.
What is equally troubling, however, is the Democratic Party’s weak responses to this post-Jan. 6 attack on democracy.
With control of both the White House and, narrowly, Congress, Democrats have focused on expanding the social safety net while sending issues like voting rights and election security to the back burner.
Republicans have been able to decry the dangers of the Democrats’ “socialist” spending agenda while facing little to no political price for their failure to oppose the demagogues controlling their own party.
In much of the public’s view, Democrats are throwing more of their tax money at problems that don’t exist while fueling inflation that deeply impacts their life.
While the goals of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda may be laudable, there is no bigger crisis in America than the one threatening our democracy.
Democrats must use the full force of their power to ensure voting rights and election security so that, as McConnell said on Jan. 6, 2021, “the free choice of the American people is what shapes our self-government and determines the destiny of our nation.”
We urge Democrats to make this their leading priority in 2022.
