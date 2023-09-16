We offer our sympathy and support to the many local families whose property sustained severe damage in this past week’s overwhelming rainfall.
We are fortunate, though, that no lives were lost.
We are also concerned that the past week offers a peek into our future.
Power failures were abundant in the area, including in normally reliable North Attleboro, even though only the Sept. 9 storm was accompanied by high winds. And there were few downed limbs compared to the power failures that result from blizzards that blanket the region with heavy snow.
The power grid is certainly tested already — and it’s only going to get worse as storms grow more severe and we become more reliant on electricity to combat climate change. A Wall Street Journal study indicates that incidences of prolonged blackouts have doubled since 2013.
There are numerous dramatic anecdotal incidents:
A 2021 cold snap in Texas led to widespread blackouts and the death of 250 people.
For years, California on a regular basis has asked utility customers to tolerate rolling brownouts and blackouts.
Just this past Christmas season, unusually cold weather across the country prompted utilities from the Northeast to the Midwest and the South to beg their customers to turn down their thermostats and delay their use of appliances.
Downed power lines caused some of the more severe problems, but in many cases power utilities simply had to cut off some customers to avoid worse problems.
The green lobby, predictably, blames the problem on how climate change has created more severe weather.
The fossil fuel industry and its allies in Congress blame the problem on the unreliability of wind and solar energy — after all, the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine.
No doubt there is truth on both sides.
What’s also certain is that Massachusetts has, justifiably, set an aggressive climate goal: net zero emissions by 2050. If that plays out according to plan, that means our vehicles will be electric and need charging stations instead of gasoline and our boilers and furnaces now fueled by natural gas, heating oil or propane will be replaced by electric heat pumps.
There’s a long way to go because Massachusetts’ power grid is still primarily generated by burning natural gas, a fossil fuel. In 2020, a little over 20 percent of the state’s power came from renewable sources so solar and wind energy technology must quickly improve before they can meet the increasing demands.
So, more fierce storms, like the ones we experienced this week, combined with a far more stressed grid appears to be a formula for prolonged power failures — and we may only be just getting started.