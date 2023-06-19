On July 5, 1852, famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass was invited to address the citizens of his hometown, Rochester, New York.
It was the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the audience no doubt expected Douglass to use the occasion to celebrate the nation’s triumph. That’s not what he delivered.
“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim,” Douglass said. “... There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.”
Nearly 13 years later, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves, the news finally reached Texas, the westernmost Confederate state.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger wrote in General Order No. 3. “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
Juneteenth is Monday, marking the end of slavery in the United States. After years of being restricted to the black community, the holiday is now embraced across the country.
Less than a quarter of a century ago, only four states observed Juneteenth. Now it is observed in most states, and in 2021 President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday.
As it should be. It is America’s second Independence Day.
And both holidays should be celebrated by all people in this great, diverse nation.
The birth of the world’s oldest democracy is certainly a triumph to be celebrated, a giant leap forward from the authoritarian governments of the past.
But Juneteenth is also important.
RELATED STORIES
Slavery was the darkest chapter in American history. Abolishing the “peculiar institution,” as it was called, became proof that our founding principles endure and a great advancement in human rights.
Regrettably, Juneteenth is not embraced by some who believe it teaches children to be ashamed of their heritage.
A number of states, most notably Florida, are actively trying to bar schools from teaching children about unsavory aspects of U.S. history, including slavery and discrimination.
But the past cannot be erased. Even if could be suppressed, doing so would be terribly shortsighted.
Exploring both sides of the past, failures and achievements alike, will teach us that our timeless founding principles guides us to days like Juneteenth — a celebration of liberty for all.