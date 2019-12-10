Thomas Hodgson bows to few in his loyalty to the president of the United States.
The high sheriff of Bristol County, one of a handful of elected Republican officials in the Commonwealth, is a frequent guest at Donald Trump’s White House, praising his hardline stand against illegal immigration. He’s also offered to send inmates from the county correctional system south to help build the president’s favorite project, that big beautiful border wall. And he’s been named honorary chair of the president’s re-election committee in Massachusetts.
That’s a lot to take on. Some naysayers might observe that the sheriff might be spending a little too much time on all things Trump-related. Hodgson is facing a number of ongoing lawsuits filed by family members or current inmates alleging that the Bristol County system fails to care for its mentally ill, drug addicted, and suicidal inmates. Two inmates in his care have committed suicide this year.
Hodgson has denied that his efforts on behalf of the president or his agenda have served to take his eye off the ball in his own department.
But until recently, we didn’t realize just how extensive those efforts were or that the sheriff had taken to following the lead of his favorite president in keeping up a steady stream of electronic communications on subjects of mutual interest.
The ACLU of Massachusetts has obtained, via a public records request to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, a trove of communications with the White House along with other records, which the ACLU distributed to members of the news media.
The release includes dozens of emails to White House adviser Stephen Miller, known as the architect of the president’s harsh immigration policies, whose own leaked emails have urged the staff of one conservative news outlet to read white nationalist websites and books for inspiration, and lamented the fact that Amazon stopped selling Confederate flags.
Hodgson’s communications to Miller seem to run the gamut from fawning to fulsome as he praises the administration’s ongoing battle against the media and political opponents and also reports on those he sees as trying to thwart the president’s agenda. That includes dropping a dime on his own home parish, St. Julie Billart in Dartmouth, which had laid out information in multiple languages outlining the legal rights of immigrants, documented or undocumented, if confronted by government agents.
In an email from 2017, the sheriff noted: “While attending mass last Sunday, I noticed a folder on a table near the entrance marked, ‘ICE-Immigration’ and noticed the three stacks of colored cards. Trying to determine if this is an isolated situation or a common occurrence in other parish churches.”
To be clear, the sheriff was taking exception to an effort to inform people about their legal rights, rights that he, as a law enforcement officer, is sworn to uphold.
“If the sheriff is using taxpayer dollars and resources to ingratiate himself with the Trump administration, it raises concerns about whether he is doing the job voters elected him to do, namely preserving public safety,” Carol Rose, head of the ACLU of Massachusetts, told The Boston Globe.
We share those concerns. We think voters should, too.
