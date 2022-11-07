The base pay for all 200 state lawmakers in Massachusetts is $70,530, with some legislative leaders hauling in six-figure salaries.
They should give it back.
The Legislature utterly failed Massachusetts taxpayers last week by approving a $3.7 billion economic development bill that includes plenty of money for various projects — some might call it pork — but not a penny in tax relief.
It shows, once again, that leaders on Beacon Hill are more than happy to spend your money. They have no clue how to give any of it back.
The massive package targets plenty of worthy spending needs. For instance, the bill will kick in an extra $57 million for local heating assistance programs, much needed this winter as the prices of oil, natural gas and electricity skyrocket. There are also one-time investments to boost housing production, support the MBTA and help hospitals and human service workers.
But lawmakers also tossed around grants for local projects like they were candy from a parade float.
Among the $86 million in “local economic recovery projects” are $15,000 to promote Holyoke’s 150th anniversary, $400,000 to replace a pool in Newton and $100,000 for basketball courts in Sudbury. There are also $44 million for “local public service needs” and $24 million for local park projects.
Those pieces of pork don’t do much for taxpayers, but they sure curry favor for legislators in their home districts, just before Election Day.
Massachusetts was sitting on a historic surplus plus federal pandemic relief assistance. The inability to give any of it to taxpayers is a massive missed opportunity by the Legislature, an epic failure.
The Legislature has had a blueprint to provide tax relief since January when Gov. Charlie Baker outlined a thoughtful $500 million plan. Topping that proposal was a reform for the state’s antiquated estate tax law, one that now can easily cost working class homeowners thousands of dollars. Lawmakers had also agreed on relief for low-income taxpayer, assistance for child and dependent care, a permanent break for low-income renters and seniors.
All of this went out the window when procrastinating legislative leaders learned, after formal sessions had ended on July 31, that an obscure 1986 law mandated that $3 billion in tax relief be returned to taxpayers. (Refunds now on the way have nothing to do with this Legislature.) The House, where all money bills must originate, seemed flummoxed and punted the issue to the next session, which begins in January.
Legislative leaders and both gubernatorial candidates promise relief will be on the way next year.
“Obviously we’re committed to taking a look at permanent tax cuts next year when we have a better picture of what the economy looks like,” House Speaker Ron Mariano said. “We want to be sure that what we do is smart and well thought out.”
But if the Legislature can’t approve tax cuts while sitting on a mountain of cash in an election year, what makes anyone think it will strike a deal in 2023, especially if a recession settles in?
Lawmakers did not earn their salaries this year. At the very least, they should give them back to taxpayers.