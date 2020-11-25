In 1921, athletic directors in Attleboro and North Attleboro decided to join a short list of Massachusetts high schools facing off against their football rivals on Thanksgiving Day.
A tradition was born.
In 1950, a North Attleboro business owner named Robert Romero decided that the winner of the Turkey Day game between the Blue Bombardiers and the Red Rocketeers deserved something more than the pride of victory. Romero commissioned a trophy and donated it to the two schools. The hardware should reside in the trophy case of the winning school until the next Turkey Day, he told the schools.
The tradition grew.
In the fall of 1952, a group of North Attleboro mothers decided to boost team spirit by putting together a hearty breakfast for the Red Rocketeers prior to the 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day game. One mom, Hilda Gay, offered her home for that first team get-together. Players decided to honor Gay for her hospitality by naming the trophy “Hilda.”
Every Thanksgiving since, one school is proud to display “Hilda.” And North Attleboro moms have served a hearty breakfast to the Red Rocketeers every year before they do battle with the Blue Bombardiers.
More years, more traditions.
In 1970, Attleboro High athletic director Bill Madden wanted to do something to mark the 50th meeting of the rivals.
He organized a banquet that was such a success that it was suggested that an Attleboro Area High School Football Hall of Fame, and an annual induction ceremony just prior to Thanksgiving, would be a great way to establish another holiday football tradition.
The first Hall of Famers were inducted a few days before the 1971 game, and the ceremony has continued.
Thursday would have been the 100th time Blue Pride would have squared off with Big Red in the holiday tradition commonly known as the Attleboro-North game.
Many of the players taking the field know the traditions well because their fathers, their grandfathers and even their great-grandfathers competed on the same turf on Thanksgiving Day.
But it’s more than a game. It’s a community celebration, allowing alumni an opportunity to get together before, during or after the contest to catch up on each other’s lives.
And for many of the participants, it may be the last time they don an athletic uniform, the last time they compete with teammates they first met a decade earlier on a junior football practice field scorched by the August sun.
No matter the outcome, the day ends with hugs and memories to last a lifetime.
If we have learned anything about the coronavirus pandemic, it is that it upends traditions. And so for obvious safety reasons, the Attleboro-North football game will not be played in 2020, unlike the 99 years before it.
That’s unfortunate, especially for the seniors who would have participated. Their one chance for those memories will slip away.
But we are equally sure this tradition will not end in 2020, because few traditions are more beloved in these parts than the Thanksgiving Day football game between Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools.
We are confident we will bounce back from the pandemic. And when we do, the Attleboro-North game, and all the traditions that surround it, will be celebrated, just as they have for the last century.
