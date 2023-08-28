Back-to-school editorials have traditionally fallen along the lines of safety and hard work: Watch out for kids near school buses, get your children to bed early and make sure they do their homework.
As schools reopen this week, we have other advice: Keep politics out of the classroom. And if you do have concerns about your child’s education, be civil and respectful to teachers and school leaders.
Public schooling has always been politically fraught, but current disagreements over race, sexuality, gender and COVID-19 have reached a tipping point.
A new report from the Center on Reinventing Public Education sheds light on how political polarization has affected classrooms and how districts are responding.
Key findings from the fall 2022 national survey of 300 district and charter school leaders and interviews with superintendents include:
Political polarization about LGTBQ+ issues, critical race theory and the pandemic has disrupted schooling: Roughly half of district leaders, 51 percent, reported that political polarization around at least one of these issues was interfering with their ability to educate students. Leaders of districts serving predominantly white students were more likely to report political polarization was interfering with schooling.
Political polarization has led to public requests for information, instructional opt-outs and book removals: Almost half of district leaders, 45 percent, reported dealing with more Freedom of Information Act requests since the start of the 2021-22 school year. Leaders of low-poverty districts were more likely to report requests to remove books from libraries and to opt-out children from instruction about controversial subjects.
Political controversies have resulted in threats against educators: Nearly one in three district leaders, 31 percent, reported verbal or written threats against educators about politically controversial topics since the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Reported threats were most common in low-poverty, suburban and majority-white districts. Threats were also more common in “island” districts, those whose local political context did not match their state political context — red districts in blue states, for instance.
District leaders have acted to quell political controversy: Almost half of district leaders, 46 percent, who confronted political controversies in their district reported taking actions that have helped mitigate the impact on schooling. These actions included new ways for teaching controversial content, proactive management of controversies and increased information sharing. Few districts, however, changed instructional content or services in response to political controversy.
We all want what we think is best for our children. And we have the right to express ourselves to school leaders, most importantly to the school committee elected to oversee the schools.
But we must respect that what we might want — or not want — for our children may differ from other parents’ views.
Just because you don’t want your child to read a book doesn’t mean it should not be made available to other children.
Above all, teachers should never face threats over the curriculum they are being told to teach.
Incivility is a terrible lesson to teach your children.