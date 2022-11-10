Congratulations, Paul Heroux.
Now, the rest of Bristol County will find out what Attleboro has known for the last decade: That you are a tireless worker with big ideas who strongly favors an activist government.
Much of Massachusetts must have been shocked when election results were finalized Wednesday, showing that you had ousted 25-year incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who had earned a national reputation as a tough-guy lawman.
It was not a surprise in Attleboro.
Nine times you have run for office in the city, in a Democratic primary for state representative, in three elections for state rep, in two mayoral preliminary races and in three contests for mayor. You have won each time.
Not many elected officials can say they are a perfect 10-0.
But you are more than a savvy politician. As mayor, you have proven to be a strong leader with a sound vision of the city’s future.
After first getting elected mayor, you won voter approval for a major tax increase that allowed Attleboro to construct a state-of-the-art high school and then shepherded the $260 million project to completion on schedule.
When the former Highland Country Club appeared to fall into the hands of developers, you won backing to buy the property and use it for both recreation and revenue. Your administration has been the most environmentally active in Attleboro’s history, banning waste such as single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout cups and containers and trying to ban the ubiquitous plastic nip bottles and increase the wetlands protection footage.
You also effectively led the city through the COVID-19 crisis, continuing to provide vital municipal services despite the many challenges raised by the pandemic.
Soon, it will be time to switch your focus from City Hall to the county jails — and follow through on your campaign promises. You said you would reduce recidivism through rehabilitation, measure the programs to ensure they work and make the county’s jails a “modern national model” for transparency.
And you said you would serve no more than two six-year terms — a similar pledge that you stuck to as state representative and mayor. Twelve years is more than enough.
We wish you had been just as open about your ambitions to run for another office during your last campaign for mayor. Voters might have decided differently knowing the disruption that will inevitably take place when you leave the mayor’s office in January.
But Attleboro voters backed you again at this election, as you knew they would.
We commend Sheriff Hodgson for his service and for bowing out gracefully, something his political idol, former president Donald Trump, has failed to do the past two years.
“This has been a great run for me,” he said in a radio appearance early Wednesday. “Twenty-five years as sheriff — the people of this county have given me their trust and their honor to serve, and I couldn’t be more grateful. It’s now time to turn the page for the people of the county as they decided they want it to be this way.”
Yes, there’s a new sheriff in town, and we’re confident that the voters of Bristol County have made the right choice in electing Paul Heroux.