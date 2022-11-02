In three elections Attleboro voters, by wide margins, elected Paul Heroux to represent them on Beacon Hill.
In 2017, city voters, again by wide margins, elected Heroux to be their mayor, ousting seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas, one of the most popular chief executives in Attleboro’s history. Heroux was re-elected in two more elections, both by 2-to-1 margins.
Why?
Because Paul Heroux has proven to be enthusiastic and effective, both as state representative and mayor. In the decade since he was first elected to public office, he has been both a tireless worker and a visionary, bringing real change to the city.
We believe he will bring that same energy and foresight as the next sheriff of Bristol County and urge you to support him in the election that ends Nov. 8.
Heroux’s opponent is 25-year Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson. There are plenty of reasons to oust him from the job.
Let’s start with Hodgson’s passionate support of Donald Trump, helping to head up the former president’s 2020 campaign in Massachusetts and repeating Trump’s baseless lies that the election was stolen.
Hodgson, who has a fondness for attracting headlines, first entered the national spotlight way back in 1999 when he had chained prisoners cleaning up area highways. Community after community balked at the idea of chain gangs and state lawmakers later filed a bill to ban the practice. In 2017 he offered to send immigrant detainees to the border with Mexico to help build Trump’s proposed border wall.
More importantly, there are serious questions about Hodgson’s stewardship of the county jails
The state Attorney General’s found that Hodgson violated immigrant detainees’ civil rights through use of excessive force during a May 2020 incident at the Bristol County House of Correction. The Department of Homeland Security then ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terminate its contract with Hodgson and transfer the remaining detainees to another facility.
That’s not the only question about inmate safety in county lockups.
According to a 2018 report by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, Bristol County jails held 13% of the state’s county inmates but accounted for more than 25% of county jail suicides.
That’s the tip of the iceberg for Hodgson, who has spent the last quarter century showboating himself as a tough-on-crime sheriff by promoting gimmicks like the chaingangs and making inmates pay $5-a-day “rent.”
We have little doubt the county jails will be reformed under a Sheriff Heroux.
After first getting elected mayor, he won voters approval for a major tax increase that allowed Attleboro to construct a state-of-the-art high school and made sure that it opened on schedule, with few hitches, in September.
When the former Highland Country Club appeared to fall into the hands of developers, he won backing to buy the property and use it for both recreation and revenue. His administration has been the most environmentally active in Attleboro’s history, banning single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout cups and containers, among other achievements.
He also effectively led the city through the COVID-19 crisis, continuing to provide vital municipal services despite the many challenges raised by the pandemic.
Hodgson has tried to portray Heroux as inexperienced and soft on crime, but the mayor is just the opposite. He has worked in research and analysis for both the Philadelphia prison system and the state Department of Corrections while tripling Attleboro’s police training budget and creating a cybercrime unit in the police department.
For all these reasons, Paul Heroux is clearly the better choice to be the next sheriff of Bristol Country.
We urge you to give him your support when you cast a ballot.