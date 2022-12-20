Plainridge Park Casino has a lot on the line this week.
Penn Entertainment, owners of the Plainville slots parlor, has a hearing before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Tuesday as it seeks a sports betting license for Plainridge.
While Encore Boston, one of three Massachusetts casinos, was quickly approved to be the state’s first sports betting venue, the Gaming Commission put the brakes on Penn’s application due to its association with Barstool Sports.
There’s a lot to question.
Penn has a 36% ownership in Barstool now and plans to take full ownership by 2023.
The plan calls a Barstool-branded bar in Plainridge and for the company to market sports betting for the casino.
Penn has so deeply embraced Barstool that Jay Snowden, the company’s president and CEO, said at the January 2020 announcement of its acquisition that “Barstool Sports is the ideal partner for Penn National and will enable us to attract a new, younger demographic …”
But Barstool’s “brand” targets young men with raunchy images and humor. The most significant concern, however, is the company’s attempts to goad young people to bet significant sums on sporting events, according to Barstool critics.
Earlier this month, in fact, the Ohio Casino Control Commission notified a Penn subsidiary that Barstool faces a fine of up to $250,000 for allegedly targeting underage bettors at the University of Toledo.
“You’re gonna have a Barstool’s-branded sports bar on the premises, according to the proposition that you guys are putting forward,” Eileen O’Brien, a member of the Gaming Commission, said at the earlier hearing, according to WGBH. “And I’m concerned about some of the historical marketing associated with Barstool.”
Also drawing concerns is the personal behavior of Barstool founder, David Portnoy, after a lengthy investigative report by the New York Times. The Times report spelled out repeated racist and misogynist rhetoric by Portnoy.
Examples: Portnoy often uses the N-word as a joke and that while he does not “condone rape … if you’re a size 6 and you’re wearing skinny jeans, you kind of deserved to be raped, right?”
Gambling debts forced Portnoy himself to file for bankruptcy in 2004, at age 26.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Penn must explain to the Gaming Commission how it will build a wall at Plainridge’s proposed sports betting venue between Portnoy’s personal behavior and his alleged promotion of heavy gambling.
Steps appear to have been taken in that direction, so much so that Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein called Penn’s presentation earlier this month on responsible gaming “excellent.” The commission’s only concern, she said, was the association with Barstool.
The Gaming Commission’s job under state law is to vet the “suitability” of license applicants based on their character and integrity. Penn’s partnership with Barstool certainly needs to be fully scrutinized.
If the Gaming Commission finds Barstool an unsuitable partner, Penn might find itself facing a difficult decision: Abandon the sports betting license at Plainridge or get rid of Barstool.
That’s why Plainridge has a lot at stake this week.